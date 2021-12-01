https://sputniknews.com/20211201/alec-baldwin-claims-he-didnt-pull-the-trigger-in-tragic-death-on-set-of-rust-1091183881.html

Alec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’

In an upcoming interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin talks about the fateful day that live ammunition was discharged from a gun he held while on the set of the film ‘Rust.’ The bullet hit and killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, also seriously injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.In clips released ahead of the interview’s scheduled airing on Thursday, Baldwin discusses on the incident in-depth, the emotional toll it has taken, and the woman who was killed.Later in the interview, Stephanopoulos and Baldwin have a revealing back-and-forth on why the gun was discharged.When asked about Hutchins’ death, the actor began to weep, saying Hutchins, “was someone who was loved by everyone, who loved by everyone, who worked with, liked by everyone who worked with, and admired.”The fatal accident occurred on October 20 and put the indie-film production under a microscope. Criticism has been directed towards the production’s rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, for allegedly loading the gun with live ammunition instead of blanks.As a result of the accident, the production has been under investigation and multiple lawsuits have been filed. The film has been described as a passion project by Baldwin, who is a producer and star of the film. The $7 million production has been suspended indefinitely.

