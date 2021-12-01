Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/alec-baldwin-claims-he-didnt-pull-the-trigger-in-tragic-death-on-set-of-rust-1091183881.html
Alec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
Alec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
US actor Alec Baldwin has claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun that led to the death of the cinematographer and injuries to the director while... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T21:29+0000
2021-12-01T21:25+0000
shooting
rust
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090353916_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_88c712aa4aceff5efdb1931a90dc95eb.jpg
In an upcoming interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin talks about the fateful day that live ammunition was discharged from a gun he held while on the set of the film ‘Rust.’ The bullet hit and killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, also seriously injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.In clips released ahead of the interview’s scheduled airing on Thursday, Baldwin discusses on the incident in-depth, the emotional toll it has taken, and the woman who was killed.Later in the interview, Stephanopoulos and Baldwin have a revealing back-and-forth on why the gun was discharged.When asked about Hutchins’ death, the actor began to weep, saying Hutchins, “was someone who was loved by everyone, who loved by everyone, who worked with, liked by everyone who worked with, and admired.”The fatal accident occurred on October 20 and put the indie-film production under a microscope. Criticism has been directed towards the production’s rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, for allegedly loading the gun with live ammunition instead of blanks.As a result of the accident, the production has been under investigation and multiple lawsuits have been filed. The film has been described as a passion project by Baldwin, who is a producer and star of the film. The $7 million production has been suspended indefinitely.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090353916_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ad5fffa48bee68677987a8d4d99c6c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooting, rust, alec baldwin

Alec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’

21:29 GMT 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Seth WenigIn this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters.
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
US actor Alec Baldwin has claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun that led to the death of the cinematographer and injuries to the director while on the set of the film ‘Rust.’
In an upcoming interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin talks about the fateful day that live ammunition was discharged from a gun he held while on the set of the film ‘Rust.’ The bullet hit and killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, also seriously injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.
In clips released ahead of the interview’s scheduled airing on Thursday, Baldwin discusses on the incident in-depth, the emotional toll it has taken, and the woman who was killed.
Baldwin, answering how a live bullet got on set, is seen saying, “I have no idea,” later adding, “a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”
Later in the interview, Stephanopoulos and Baldwin have a revealing back-and-forth on why the gun was discharged.

Stephanopoulos says to Baldwin, “It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled.” To which Baldwin responds, “The trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger,” which then prompts Stephanopoulos to ask, “So you never pulled the trigger?” Baldwin responds emphatically, “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger.”

When asked about Hutchins’ death, the actor began to weep, saying Hutchins, “was someone who was loved by everyone, who loved by everyone, who worked with, liked by everyone who worked with, and admired.”
The fatal accident occurred on October 20 and put the indie-film production under a microscope. Criticism has been directed towards the production’s rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, for allegedly loading the gun with live ammunition instead of blanks.
As a result of the accident, the production has been under investigation and multiple lawsuits have been filed. The film has been described as a passion project by Baldwin, who is a producer and star of the film. The $7 million production has been suspended indefinitely.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:29 GMTAlec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
21:10 GMTUS Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
19:40 GMTWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
19:27 GMTSuspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
19:21 GMTAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
19:15 GMTControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award
19:13 GMTVideo: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
19:06 GMTMacron Calls BoJo 'Clown' With 'Attitude of Good-For-Nothing', French Media Claims
18:59 GMT'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims
18:48 GMT'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
18:47 GMTCalifornia Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
18:33 GMTRepublicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms
18:05 GMTDeath Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
17:05 GMTWhat Pushed Donald Trump to View US Intelligence Community With Suspicion During His Tenure
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’