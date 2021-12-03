Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/el-salvador-defence-ministers-son-killed-in-military-plane-crash-1091217800.html
El Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
El Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
A Salvadoran military plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday killing three people aboard. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T06:55+0000
2021-12-03T06:55+0000
el salvador
world
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091218636_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9b83b15e3dd6083bfc0aa69eeee9b597.jpg
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said that all the crew members of the crashed plane of the country's Air Force, including the son of the Minister of Defence, had been killed; he expressed condolences to the families of the victims.He added that the Minister of Defence "personally leads the rescue operation, despite his pain".The Baron 55 Beechcraft plane of the Salvadorian Air Force crashed in the coastal zone while searching for a yacht with two passengers, which went missing at sea. There were three people on board, including Lieutenant Gerardo Merino, son of the country's defence minister. Pilot Carlos Rodrigo Escobar and Lieutenant Santos Elias Serrano also died in the incident.The crash occurred about 3 nautical miles off the coast.Several Air Force helicopters and patrol boats joined the search operation.
el salvador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091218636_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d2c8aa2121368542adc9f05903c9b3a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
el salvador, world, plane crash

El Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash

06:55 GMT 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / JESSICA ORELLANAA woman films with her phone the incineration of packages of cocaine, part of a high seas drug seizure of 135 bundles by Salvadoran Naval Force, at a police base in Ilopango, El Salvador, November 29, 2021
A woman films with her phone the incineration of packages of cocaine, part of a high seas drug seizure of 135 bundles by Salvadoran Naval Force, at a police base in Ilopango, El Salvador, November 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / JESSICA ORELLANA
Subscribe
A Salvadoran military plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday killing three people aboard.
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said that all the crew members of the crashed plane of the country's Air Force, including the son of the Minister of Defence, had been killed; he expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"The Armed Forces of El Salvador found the body of the son of Defence Minister Rene Merino Monroy and his comrades among the wreckage of the plane in which they flew," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

He added that the Minister of Defence "personally leads the rescue operation, despite his pain".
The Baron 55 Beechcraft plane of the Salvadorian Air Force crashed in the coastal zone while searching for a yacht with two passengers, which went missing at sea. There were three people on board, including Lieutenant Gerardo Merino, son of the country's defence minister. Pilot Carlos Rodrigo Escobar and Lieutenant Santos Elias Serrano also died in the incident.
The crash occurred about 3 nautical miles off the coast.
Several Air Force helicopters and patrol boats joined the search operation.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:09 GMT'Are We at War Now'? Norwegian Christmas Tree Gift on Trafalgar Square Roasted on Twitter
06:55 GMTEl Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash
06:48 GMTUK Labour Party’s Biggest Funder to Slash Donations in Favour of Union Campaigns
06:28 GMTIsrael, UAE Eye Teaming Up to Bid For Hosting of World Cup 2030 to 'Enhance Ties and Improve Image'
06:11 GMTSweden Seeks to Rein in Gangsta Rap Following Murder of Popular Artist
05:58 GMTNew Norwegian Government to Restrict NATO Traffic Near Russia
05:42 GMTFrance Snubs BoJo Offer of Joint Calais Patrols, Tells UK to Focus on ‘Legal Immigration Paths’
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection
04:04 GMT'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
02:17 GMTThe Harris Shuffle
01:26 GMTUS Government Actions Urgently Needed to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure - Report
00:52 GMTIranian Scientists Recruited by Israel’s Mossad Behind Explosions at Natanz Nuclear Plant - Report
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach