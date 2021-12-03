https://sputniknews.com/20211203/el-salvador-defence-ministers-son-killed-in-military-plane-crash-1091217800.html

El Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash

El Salvador Defence Minister's Son Killed in Military Plane Crash

A Salvadoran military plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday killing three people aboard. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T06:55+0000

2021-12-03T06:55+0000

2021-12-03T06:55+0000

el salvador

world

plane crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091218636_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9b83b15e3dd6083bfc0aa69eeee9b597.jpg

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said that all the crew members of the crashed plane of the country's Air Force, including the son of the Minister of Defence, had been killed; he expressed condolences to the families of the victims.He added that the Minister of Defence "personally leads the rescue operation, despite his pain".The Baron 55 Beechcraft plane of the Salvadorian Air Force crashed in the coastal zone while searching for a yacht with two passengers, which went missing at sea. There were three people on board, including Lieutenant Gerardo Merino, son of the country's defence minister. Pilot Carlos Rodrigo Escobar and Lieutenant Santos Elias Serrano also died in the incident.The crash occurred about 3 nautical miles off the coast.Several Air Force helicopters and patrol boats joined the search operation.

el salvador

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

el salvador, world, plane crash