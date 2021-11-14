https://sputniknews.com/20211114/four-killed-one-injured-in-plane-crash-in-michigan-us-reports-say-1090721231.html

Four Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plane crash in the US Michigan state resulted in four dead and one injured, the WPBN-TV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the... 14.11.2021

The accident happened on the Beaver island on Saturday, when the aircraft with five people aboard was heading to Welke Airport.The survivor was hospitalized.

