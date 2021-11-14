Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/four-killed-one-injured-in-plane-crash-in-michigan-us-reports-say-1090721231.html
Four Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
Four Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plane crash in the US Michigan state resulted in four dead and one injured, the WPBN-TV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T07:30+0000
2021-11-14T07:30+0000
2021-11-14T07:30+0000
us
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105274/64/1052746483_0:232:3075:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3b1ef9db64649aecaaee43342101e7.jpg
The accident happened on the Beaver island on Saturday, when the aircraft with five people aboard was heading to Welke Airport.The survivor was hospitalized.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105274/64/1052746483_75:0:2998:2192_1920x0_80_0_0_db6dc22e8f9ce7f92d1880b9a754dedd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, plane crash
Four Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plane crash in the US Michigan state resulted in four dead and one injured, the WPBN-TV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the Charlevoix county sheriff's office.
The accident happened on the Beaver island on Saturday, when the aircraft
with five people aboard was heading to Welke Airport.
The survivor was hospitalized.