37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which is considered world’s biggest industrial disaster, took place in India’s Madhya Pradesh state on 2 December 1984. The tragedy... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

On the 37th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, India's biggest production house, Yash Raj Film entertainment has paid tribute by telling the untold stories of the unsung heroes in their upcoming web series ‘The Railway Men’.The show will bring to light the story of a few railway workers at Bhopal station who managed to save scores of lives by rescuing people from the place where the gas tragedy was unleashed.Directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, the series stars Bollywood actors R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan and has gone on the floor on Wednesday. The makers took to social media on Thursday and unveiled a glimpse of the series in the making through a teaser that is trending on Indian social media. With the launch of ‘The Railway Men’, the 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) production house, which has given blockbuster hits movies such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dhoom', 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Mohabbatein', is now making its debut in the online streaming entertainment segment.Yogendra Mogre, the executive producer at YRF Entertainment says that this is a story that needed to be told.Akshaye Widhani, the senior vice president of Yash Raj Films adds, "This is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”The show is slated to stream on 2 December, 2022. Bhopal Gas TragedyOn the night of 2-3 December 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a 'Dow Chemical' pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide, creating havoc in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Bhopal.More than half a million people were reportedly poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.Thousands of survivors have said they, their children, and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune, and neurological problems as a result of the leak and toxic waste left behind.Though Union Carbide gave a compensation of $470 million to the survivors, some of them are still fighting for adequate compensation and adequate medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic gas.

