Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/37-years-after-bhopal-gas-tragedy-new-series-the-railway-men-to-pay-tribute-to-the-unsung-heroes-1091193867.html
37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which is considered world’s biggest industrial disaster, took place in India’s Madhya Pradesh state on 2 December 1984. The tragedy... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T05:23+0000
2021-12-03T05:23+0000
chemical attack
gas
bhopal
victims
chemical leak
tragedy
chemical weapons
chemical plant
chemical factory
chemical lab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091202001_0:0:3356:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c0ad4b363ec6a177a9a60280ed249fb1.jpg
On the 37th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, India's biggest production house, Yash Raj Film entertainment has paid tribute by telling the untold stories of the unsung heroes in their upcoming web series ‘The Railway Men’.The show will bring to light the story of a few railway workers at Bhopal station who managed to save scores of lives by rescuing people from the place where the gas tragedy was unleashed.Directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, the series stars Bollywood actors R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan and has gone on the floor on Wednesday. The makers took to social media on Thursday and unveiled a glimpse of the series in the making through a teaser that is trending on Indian social media. With the launch of ‘The Railway Men’, the 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) production house, which has given blockbuster hits movies such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dhoom', 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Mohabbatein', is now making its debut in the online streaming entertainment segment.Yogendra Mogre, the executive producer at YRF Entertainment says that this is a story that needed to be told.Akshaye Widhani, the senior vice president of Yash Raj Films adds, "This is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”The show is slated to stream on 2 December, 2022. Bhopal Gas TragedyOn the night of 2-3 December 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a 'Dow Chemical' pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide, creating havoc in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Bhopal.More than half a million people were reportedly poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.Thousands of survivors have said they, their children, and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune, and neurological problems as a result of the leak and toxic waste left behind.Though Union Carbide gave a compensation of $470 million to the survivors, some of them are still fighting for adequate compensation and adequate medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic gas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091202001_314:0:3043:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecc8390c91b633107debee2f770aadf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chemical attack, gas, bhopal, victims, chemical leak, tragedy, chemical weapons, chemical plant, chemical factory, chemical lab, india

37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes

05:23 GMT 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / Members of various organizations representing victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy burn an effigy of Dow Chemical Co., which bought Union Carbide, on the 30th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal, India, Wednesday Dec. 3, 2014
Members of various organizations representing victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy burn an effigy of Dow Chemical Co., which bought Union Carbide, on the 30th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal, India, Wednesday Dec. 3, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© AP Photo /
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which is considered world’s biggest industrial disaster, took place in India’s Madhya Pradesh state on 2 December 1984. The tragedy left more than half a million people poisoned, over 5,000 dead and many others suffering from chronic health problems and disabilities.
On the 37th anniversary of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, India's biggest production house, Yash Raj Film entertainment has paid tribute by telling the untold stories of the unsung heroes in their upcoming web series ‘The Railway Men’.
The show will bring to light the story of a few railway workers at Bhopal station who managed to save scores of lives by rescuing people from the place where the gas tragedy was unleashed.
Directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, the series stars Bollywood actors R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan and has gone on the floor on Wednesday.
The makers took to social media on Thursday and unveiled a glimpse of the series in the making through a teaser that is trending on Indian social media.
With the launch of ‘The Railway Men’, the 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) production house, which has given blockbuster hits movies such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dhoom', 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Mohabbatein', is now making its debut in the online streaming entertainment segment.
Yogendra Mogre, the executive producer at YRF Entertainment says that this is a story that needed to be told.

“The Railway Men is our salute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity... We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India,” Mogre said.

Akshaye Widhani, the senior vice president of Yash Raj Films adds, "This is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”
The show is slated to stream on 2 December, 2022.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy

On the night of 2-3 December 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a 'Dow Chemical' pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide, creating havoc in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Bhopal.
More than half a million people were reportedly poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.
Thousands of survivors have said they, their children, and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune, and neurological problems as a result of the leak and toxic waste left behind.
Though Union Carbide gave a compensation of $470 million to the survivors, some of them are still fighting for adequate compensation and adequate medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic gas.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:31 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Malaysia Detects First Case of Omicron Variant
05:29 GMTISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday
05:23 GMT37 Years After Bhopal Gas Tragedy, New Series ‘The Railway Men’ to Pay Tribute to the Unsung Heroes
05:23 GMTAmerica's Epidemic: The US’s Massive Mass Shooting Problem
04:10 GMTUS Midterms 2022: Democrats Fear Congressional Shakeup as 19 House Dems Will Not Seek Reelection
04:04 GMT'I Knows It's Not Me': Alec Baldwin Says He's Not to Blame for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
02:17 GMTThe Harris Shuffle
01:26 GMTUS Government Actions Urgently Needed to Better Protect Critical Infrastructure - Report
00:52 GMTIranian Scientists Recruited by Israel’s Mossad Behind Explosions at Natanz Nuclear Plant - Report
YesterdayUS, EU Diplomats Emphasize Need to Cooperate With China Where Possible - Joint Statement
YesterdayUS Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA
YesterdayBiden Admin Finalizes Plan to Reinstate Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy at Southern Border
YesterdayManchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
YesterdayUS Congress Passes Spending Bill to Stave Off Government Shutdown, Measure Heads to Biden
YesterdayWall Street Rebounds as Heat Fades on Omicron, Dow Jones Up Almost 2%
YesterdayFTC Sues to Block $40 Billon Merger of US Chipmaker Nvidia With UK’s Arm Ltd
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Goal for Club and Country
YesterdayGunman at UN Headquarters Not Terrorist Threat, Came to Deliver Documents - Police
YesterdayRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
YesterdayNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims