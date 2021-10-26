https://sputniknews.com/20211026/survivors-of-bhopal-gas-tragedy-launch-campaign-as-millions-still-struggle-for-compensation-1090224090.html

Survivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Launch Campaign as Millions Still Struggle for Compensation

Survivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Launch Campaign as Millions Still Struggle for Compensation

In 1984, around 10,000 people lost their lives while more than 500,00 suffered injuries in Bhopal, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after 30 tonnes of... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-26T17:20+0000

2021-10-26T17:20+0000

2021-10-26T17:20+0000

disaster

politics

politics

madhya pradesh

india

politics

disaster

bhopal

bhopal

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090228467_0:137:3155:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_9439827fc039c912bce946a261cd1c94.jpg

Four suvivor organisations for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Tuesday launched a campaign to highlight the plight of millions of people who are still struggling for compensation, justice, and rehabilitation.The campaign named "Bhopal Disaster: 37 years; 37 questions" comes just a month ahead of the 37th anniversary of the tragedy.As part of the campaign, the survivors will ask one question every day for the next 37 days, starting on Tuesday, over the aftermath of the disaster, Rashida Bee, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karmchari Sangh said in a release.The survivors of the tragedy have been fighting for adequate compensation and proper medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic leak.Shehzadi Bee of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha said that Dow Chemical USA, now the owner of Union Carbide's business in India, has grown dramatically in the last seven years. Raising questions about the medical treatment being provided to the survivors, Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information & Action said: "Despite the passage of 37 years, the mainstay of healthcare of the survivors continue to be symptomatic drugs that provide temporary relief, if at all. So we will be asking such basic questions like — why no treatment protocols for exposure-related chronic illnesses till today?"The campaign will also raise questions regarding environmental pollution following the disaster.

madhya pradesh

india

bhopal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

disaster, politics, politics, madhya pradesh, india, politics, disaster, bhopal, bhopal, politics, humanitarian disaster, india