Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/youtube-restricts-minors-access-to-video-of-french-presidential-bidder-zemmour-1091202200.html
YouTube Restricts Minors' Access to Video of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour
YouTube Restricts Minors' Access to Video of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube has restricted access to the video address of French right-wing journalist, writer and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour for... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T13:53+0000
2021-12-02T13:53+0000
world
youtube
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090921594_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8c5a4bcf1c88b8aa8ac30b6c21e85e.jpg
"YouTube's regulations generally prohibit offensive or violent content. In case a video contains an element that is not suitable for all users, we make sure to apply an age limit to protect them," the spokesperson said.With the new rule, users willing to watch Zemmour’s video have to present YouTube with an ID or credit card to confirm their age. These restrictions came into force on Wednesday, according to the French broadcaster.Earlier this week, Zemmour’s candidacy video prompted a controversy claiming copyright infringement as the presidential bidder used multiple images from such movies as Jeanne d'Arc by Luc Besson, On the Last Breath by Jean-Luc Godard and others without obtaining permission from featured persons and right owners.The presidential election in France is scheduled for April 2022.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090921594_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e24811cb4298ef35c69f6253712c9984.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, youtube, eric zemmour

YouTube Restricts Minors' Access to Video of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour

13:53 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONFrench right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021.
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube has restricted access to the video address of French right-wing journalist, writer and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour for minors, a YouTube France spokesperson told BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday.
"YouTube's regulations generally prohibit offensive or violent content. In case a video contains an element that is not suitable for all users, we make sure to apply an age limit to protect them," the spokesperson said.
With the new rule, users willing to watch Zemmour’s video have to present YouTube with an ID or credit card to confirm their age. These restrictions came into force on Wednesday, according to the French broadcaster.
Earlier this week, Zemmour’s candidacy video prompted a controversy claiming copyright infringement as the presidential bidder used multiple images from such movies as Jeanne d'Arc by Luc Besson, On the Last Breath by Jean-Luc Godard and others without obtaining permission from featured persons and right owners.
The presidential election in France is scheduled for April 2022.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTPoland Hides Information About ‘Unmarked Graves’ of Migrants, Lukashenko Says
13:53 GMTYouTube Restricts Minors' Access to Video of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour
13:14 GMTPossible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat
12:58 GMTMic Drop! Video of Biden Saying He Doesn't 'Think About the Former President' Rocks Social Media
12:32 GMTSebastian Kurz: Tumultous Career From Political Wunderkind to Bribery, Corruption Probes
12:02 GMTOxford High Shooting Suspect & His Parents Had Meeting With School Admin Hours Before Attack - Media
12:02 GMTOne Step Closer to Treatment? Scientists Discover Potential Cause of Alzheimer's Disease
12:01 GMTDisney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time
11:28 GMTLavrov: US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe
11:16 GMTMLB Enters Its First Lockout in 26 Years Amid Spat Between Owners and Players
10:52 GMTFormer Austrian Chancellor Kurz Announces He's Leaving Politics
10:40 GMTGT Investigates: US War-Mongering Under Guise of ‘Democracy’ Inflicts Untold Damage on The World
10:34 GMTNASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
10:13 GMTMo Salah Laughs Off Ballon d'Or Snub as Liverpool Star Powers the Reds to Dominant Win Over Everton
10:12 GMTLeopard Breaks Into Classroom, Attacks 10-Year-Old Student in India’s Uttar Pradesh - Video
10:08 GMTThe Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle
09:59 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng in Good Condition, Safe - IOC
09:51 GMTBoris Johnson Slams Facebook Saying ‘Too Many Gangs Using Social Media’ to ‘Fuel' Migrant Crisis
09:44 GMTOSCE 'Unable to Fix Political and Diplomatic Mess' in Balkans, Former USSR, Says Military Observer
09:35 GMTEuropean Leaders Pay Tribute to Late French Ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing