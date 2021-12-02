'What Does That Trend Continuing Imply': Elon Musk Revives 'Humanity Living in Simulation' Claim
Musk dropped his remark in response to a tweet commemorating the anniversary of the release of Pong by Atari – “the first commercially successful game."
Having previously made a claim that the reality we live in may be a simulation, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has apparently doubled down on those remarks, if a certain recent tweet of his is any indication.
While speaking at Code Conference in 2016, Musk pointed at the evolution of video games during the past several decades, arguing that “the strongest argument for us being in a simulation is the following – 40 years ago we had pong like two rectangles and a dot."
“Now 40 years later we have photorealistic 3D simulations with millions of people playing simultaneously and it's getting better every year and soon we will have virtual reality or augmented reality," he remarked.
Now, responding to a 29 November tweet marking the anniversary of the release of the aforementioned Pong – “the first commercially successful game” by Atari in 1972, Musk reiterated his musings from five years ago.
“Forty-nine years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds. What does that trend continuing imply about our reality?” he inquired.
A number of social media users, however, offered responses other than “virtual reality."
There were also those who gave an answer similar to that earlier provided by Musk.
