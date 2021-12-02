https://sputniknews.com/20211202/us-signs-415mln-deals-with-3-companies-to-design-commercial-space-stations---nasa-1091212870.html

US Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA

US Signs $415Mln Deals With 3 Companies to Design Commercial Space Stations - NASA

WASHINGTON, December 3 (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has signed business agreements worth $415 million with three high tech space technology companies... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T23:25+0000

2021-12-02T23:25+0000

2021-12-02T23:25+0000

nasa

deals

us

space station

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg

“NASA has signed agreements with three US companies to develop designs of space stations and other commercial destinations in space,” the release said on Thursday. “The agreements are part of the agency’s efforts to enable a robust, American-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit.”NASA said the total value for all three funded Space Act Agreements is $415.6 million. The companies that received the awards are Blue Origin of Kent, Washington, for $130 million; Nanoracks of Houston for $160 million and Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Dulles, Virginia, for $125.6 million, the space agency added.“Building on our successful initiatives to partner with private industry to deliver cargo, and now our NASA astronauts, to the International Space Station, NASA is once again leading the way to commercialize space activities,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in the release.NASA seeks to maintain an uninterrupted US presence in LEO orbit by transitioning from the International Space Station to other platforms. The awards will stimulate US private sector development of commercial, independent space stations for both government and private-sector customers, the release said.

https://sputniknews.com/20211026/space-for-business-bezos-blue-origin-unveils-plan-to-launch-commercial-space-station--1090208025.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, deals, us, space station