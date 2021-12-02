https://sputniknews.com/20211202/un-hq-surrounded-by-police-responding-to-man-armed-with-shotgun-1091206069.html

UN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video

UN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video

There is a large police presence outside the building, Sputnik's correspondent reports. 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

The area outside the UN headquarters in New York has been cordoned off following a report of a man armed with a shotgun entering the building. "We have received a call about an armed man seen near 42d Street and First Avenue," a police source said. First Avenue and streets around the United Nations headquarters have been blocked and a helicopter has been seen flying over the building in midtown Manhattan.UN personnel have been urged to shelter in place amid ongoing police operation, the security services said.

