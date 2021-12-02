Registration was successful!
UN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video
UN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video
There is a large police presence outside the building, Sputnik's correspondent reports.
The area outside the UN headquarters in New York has been cordoned off following a report of a man armed with a shotgun entering the building. "We have received a call about an armed man seen near 42d Street and First Avenue," a police source said. First Avenue and streets around the United Nations headquarters have been blocked and a helicopter has been seen flying over the building in midtown Manhattan.UN personnel have been urged to shelter in place amid ongoing police operation, the security services said.
Charlie McD
All the best to this person 👍
UN HQ Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Shotgun - Video 16:09 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 02.12.2021) Being updated
There is a large police presence outside the building, Sputnik's correspondent reports.
The area outside the UN headquarters in New York has been cordoned off following a report of a man armed with a shotgun entering the building.
"We have received a call about an armed man seen near 42d Street and First Avenue," a police source said.
First Avenue and streets around the United Nations headquarters have been blocked and a helicopter has been seen flying over the building in midtown Manhattan.
UN personnel have been urged to shelter in place amid ongoing police operation, the security services said.