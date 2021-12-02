The Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle

A British court has dismissed an appeal by the Mail on Sunday newspaper against a ruling that it had breached Meghan Markle's privacy. The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of her handwritten letter to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
