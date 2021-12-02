https://sputniknews.com/20211202/the-mail-on-sunday-loses-appeal-in-breached-privacy-case-filed-by-meghan-markle-1091195548.html

The Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle

The Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal in Breached Privacy Case Filed by Meghan Markle

The tabloid was seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that it had violated Meghan's privacy and copyright by publishing excerpts of a letter she sent to her... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T10:08+0000

2021-12-02T10:08+0000

2021-12-02T10:18+0000

news

uk

meghan markle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A British court has dismissed an appeal by the Mail on Sunday newspaper against a ruling that it had breached Meghan Markle's privacy. The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of her handwritten letter to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, uk, meghan markle