Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz will issue a "personal statement" at 1030 GMT, his conservative party said Thursday.The expected statement follows a report by Kronen Zeitung newspaper that Sebastian Kurz would soon completely leave politics.His post as head of the Austrian People's Party is likely to be taken by the Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer, the newspaper said.On 9 October, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he would step down over corruption claims. The anti-corruption prosecutor's office sent a request in late October to the Austrian National Council with the aim of lifting Kurz's parliamentary immunity.The politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.
Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Expected to Give Statement Amid Reports of His Withdrawal From Politics

08:57 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 02.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ronald ZakAustrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press conference behind plexiglass shields at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press conference behind plexiglass shields at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
Sebastian Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor on 9 October amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor's office against him, but remained the head of the party and the leader of its parliamentary faction.
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz will issue a "personal statement" at 1030 GMT, his conservative party said Thursday.
The expected statement follows a report by Kronen Zeitung newspaper that Sebastian Kurz would soon completely leave politics.

His post as head of the Austrian People's Party is likely to be taken by the Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer, the newspaper said.
On 9 October, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he would step down over corruption claims. The anti-corruption prosecutor's office sent a request in late October to the Austrian National Council with the aim of lifting Kurz's parliamentary immunity.

The politician said that he did not consider himself guilty and would prove his innocence, stressing that his innocence had already been confirmed by an independent legal examination.
