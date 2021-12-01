Registration was successful!
Video: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
Scientists are now exploring additional fields in which the flexible component can be effectively applied.
Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” have presented a method that allows using a shape-memory alloy - a material traditionally used in aviation - in reconstructive surgery and biomedicine. Check out this video to learn more about this achievement made by Russian scientists.
News
Video: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy

Scientists are now exploring additional fields in which the flexible component can be effectively applied.
Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” have presented a method that allows using a shape-memory alloy - a material traditionally used in aviation - in reconstructive surgery and biomedicine.
Check out this video to learn more about this achievement made by Russian scientists.
