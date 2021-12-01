https://sputniknews.com/20211201/video-russian-scientists-unveil-biomedicine-application-for-shape-memory-alloy-1091181399.html

Video: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy

Scientists are now exploring additional fields in which the flexible component can be effectively applied. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” have presented a method that allows using a shape-memory alloy - a material traditionally used in aviation - in reconstructive surgery and biomedicine. Check out this video to learn more about this achievement made by Russian scientists.

2021

