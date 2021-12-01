'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims

A strange-looking phenomenon was caught on video recently in the skies above Florida in the vicinity of Tallahassee.A video that was apparently recorded on 27 November and uploaded on YouTube by blogger Scott C. Waring shows some kind of bright light in the sky – although like most of the footage the blogger reports on, its veracity could not be immediately confirmed.The person who recorded the footage, and whose statement was included in the video’s description, did not speculate on the nature of said light, noting only that it was “left of the Sun, so it’s not the Sun.”Waring, however, argued in his blog that “this glowing object is curved and well defined on its front, but on its back it has a very long tail.”Some social media users who commented on the video on YouTube argued, however, that it was merely an optical atmospheric phenomenon known as “sun dog.”“That's a Sun Dog. Not a UFO just kind of like a little rainbow,” user Matthew Holm elaborated. “Usually shows up on both sides of the sun at the same time.”
