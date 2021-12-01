https://sputniknews.com/20211201/explosion-reported-outside-train-station-in-germanys-munich-1091173752.html

Explosion Reported Outside Train Station in Germany's Munich

The blast reportedly happened during construction works outside the station. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

An explosion occurred near Donnersbergerbruecke train station in the German city of Munich on Wednesday, police said.

