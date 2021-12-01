Registration was successful!
Explosion Reported Outside Train Station in Germany's Munich
The blast reportedly happened during construction works outside the station. 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
An explosion occurred near Donnersbergerbruecke train station in the German city of Munich on Wednesday, police said.
12:42 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 01.12.2021)
Being updated
The blast reportedly happened during construction works outside the station.
An explosion occurred near Donnersbergerbruecke train station in the German city of Munich on Wednesday, police said.