Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/construction-of-worlds-longest-underwater-tunnel-underway-between-germany-and-denmark-1091161741.html
Construction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
Construction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
The 18 km tunnel under the Baltic Sea is expected to slash train journey times between the German city of Hamburg and the Danish capital Copenhagen to below... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T06:22+0000
2021-12-01T06:22+0000
denmark
tunnel
news
germany
scandinavia
belt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/50/1079105097_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_b906fdc7bd461a9e08d9fbd09e11cbfb.jpg
Construction work on the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link, an underwater tunnel connecting Germany and Denmark, has begun at Puttgarden on the German side of the project.The 18 km tunnel under the Baltic Sea between the islands of Lolland in Denmark and Fehmarn in Germany is expected to slash train journey times between the German city of Hamburg and the Danish capital Copenhagen to below three hours from the current journey time of four hours and 30 minutes.Once open, the tunnel will have the capacity to accommodate 70 freight trains and 38 passenger trains per day. Train journeys are expected to take seven minutes while car journeys will take 10 minutes.Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht called the DKK 55.1 billion ($8.6 billion, €7 billion) Fehmarn Belt an “incredibly important construction project for both Denmark and Germany, indeed for the whole of Europe”.Enak Ferlemann, German parliamentary state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, called the tunnel one of the largest and most significant transport infrastructure projects in Europe this decade. “It helps Europe grow closer together and promotes the development and exchange of business, science and tourism,” he added.German Transport Minister Bernd Buchholz ventured that apart from moving Copenhagen closer to Hamburg, the Fehmarnbelt tunnel will give an enormous boost to infrastructure and employment growth.The tunnel will be constructed by digging a trench along the seabed, after which large prefabricated concrete sections will be floated out and lowered into place. At both ends, cut and cover tunnels will be built to connect the tunnel to portals.The entire project is being funded through state-backed sovereign loans that will be repaid through tunnel access charges over a period of 28 years.The construction is slated for completion by 2029.
denmark
germany
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/50/1079105097_38:0:1238:900_1920x0_80_0_0_65678fed71357048d17c595338cc5c86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, tunnel, news, germany, scandinavia, belt

Construction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark

06:22 GMT 01.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Holger.Ellgaard / Fehmarn Belt Fehmarn Belt
 Fehmarn Belt - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Holger.Ellgaard / Fehmarn Belt
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The 18 km tunnel under the Baltic Sea is expected to slash train journey times between the German city of Hamburg and the Danish capital Copenhagen to below three hours, as well as provide an important freight link and give a boost to local infrastructure and employment.
Construction work on the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link, an underwater tunnel connecting Germany and Denmark, has begun at Puttgarden on the German side of the project.
The 18 km tunnel under the Baltic Sea between the islands of Lolland in Denmark and Fehmarn in Germany is expected to slash train journey times between the German city of Hamburg and the Danish capital Copenhagen to below three hours from the current journey time of four hours and 30 minutes.
Once open, the tunnel will have the capacity to accommodate 70 freight trains and 38 passenger trains per day. Train journeys are expected to take seven minutes while car journeys will take 10 minutes.
Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht called the DKK 55.1 billion ($8.6 billion, €7 billion) Fehmarn Belt an “incredibly important construction project for both Denmark and Germany, indeed for the whole of Europe”.
“It is a milestone in the long history of the Fehmarnbelt connection, and I am glad that today we have put the shovel in the ground in Puttgarden, so we are now working on both sides towards the common goal”, Engelbrecht said, as quoted by Danish TV2.
Enak Ferlemann, German parliamentary state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, called the tunnel one of the largest and most significant transport infrastructure projects in Europe this decade. “It helps Europe grow closer together and promotes the development and exchange of business, science and tourism,” he added.
German Transport Minister Bernd Buchholz ventured that apart from moving Copenhagen closer to Hamburg, the Fehmarnbelt tunnel will give an enormous boost to infrastructure and employment growth.
The tunnel will be constructed by digging a trench along the seabed, after which large prefabricated concrete sections will be floated out and lowered into place. At both ends, cut and cover tunnels will be built to connect the tunnel to portals.
The entire project is being funded through state-backed sovereign loans that will be repaid through tunnel access charges over a period of 28 years.
The construction is slated for completion by 2029.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:37 GMTDenmark First Nation to Introduce 'Pioneering' New Doping Test
06:22 GMTConstruction of World's Longest Underwater Tunnel Underway Between Germany and Denmark
06:21 GMTNigeria Finds Omicron in October Sample After Retrospective Sequencing of Previously Confirmed Cases
06:13 GMTBelarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine, Lukashenko Says
06:00 GMTMuch of Israel's Plastic Waste Left to Pile Up as Authorities Have No Clear Recycling Policy
05:38 GMTPriti Patel, Dubbed 'Headless Chicken', Set for European Tour in Bid to Solve Channel Migrant Crisis
05:28 GMTTurkey to Produce Up to 40 Million Cubic Meters of Gas in Black Sea Daily, Erdogan Says
05:09 GMTMost Finnish Officers Support NATO Membership, Survey Shows
04:47 GMTThree Russian Aircraft Arrive in Kabul to Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo, Defence Ministry Says
03:59 GMT'Rust' Tragic Shooting's Live Round Might Have Been Left by Previous Movie Team - Report
03:51 GMTProtesters in Minnesota Welcome Biden With 'You S*ck', 'Let’s Go Brandon' Banners - Reports
03:43 GMTNew Variant, Old Problems
03:12 GMTChilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
02:46 GMTJussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report
01:02 GMTLeftist Castro’s Victory in Honduras Vote Spells End of US-Backed ‘Narco-Politics, Neoliberalism’
00:04 GMTPentagon Withholding Pay to National Guardsmen Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayNorth Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US 'Tool’ That Threatens Nuclear War - Report
YesterdayCNN Host Chris Cuomo 'Suspended Indefinitely' Over Coverage of Accusations Against Brother Andrew