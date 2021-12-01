Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/antony-blinken-us-preparing-additional-sanctions-on-belarus-in-coordination-with-eu-1091176907.html
Antony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
Antony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is preparing new sanctions against Belarus alongside European and other partners, Secretary of State Antony Blinken... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T14:41+0000
2021-12-01T15:21+0000
world
us
russia
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091177826_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_aafacf6928102249d0951075a9fb821c.jpg
"The United States is preparing additional sanctions in close coordination with the European Union and other partners and allies," Blinken said.Speaking in Riga after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the US Secretary of State also touched upon the situation on the Ukrainian border, particularly addressing recent allegations that Russia is planning to "invade" Ukraine. Blinken, however, acknowledged that it is unknown if Putin "has made the decision to invade." The Secretary of State voiced Washington's "grave" concerns that Moscow has made plans for an incursion into Ukraine to destabilise the country, claiming that these "plans" include "efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations."He also noted that NATO does not have any aggressive intentions toward Moscow when it comes to the advancement of the alliance's military infrastructure in the vicinity of Russia's borders. Blinken went on to reveal that he "found tremendous solidarity across the board to pursue strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine and commits renewed acts of aggression."Earlier, the Kremlin outlined its concerns in regard to NATO moving its military equipment to the vicinity of Russia's borders, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warning that Moscow will "take all the necessary steps to ensure our security."With tensions simmering on the Ukrainian border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Minsk would offer Moscow the chance to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland. Commenting on this statement, Russia's FM Lavrov said it was "a very serious warning" to the West that is "dictated" by the "reckless policy" it pursues.Particularly, Russia's Foreign Minister expressed grave concerns about NATO trying to drag Ukraine into its orbit and "provoke" Kiev into taking "anti-Russian" actions.Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued on Wednesday that Russia had no right to block Kiev's NATO aspirations."Russia cannot stop Ukraine from getting closer with NATO and has no right to have any say in relevant discussions," Kuleba said during a briefing in Riga. "Any Russian proposals to discuss with NATO or the United States or any other country any so-called guarantees that the alliance would not expand to the east are illegitimate."Blinken, in turn, announced that he will hold talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, as all three ministers will gather in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/lavrov-says-nato-military-equipment-being-moved-to-russian-border-1091141171.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091177826_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6307c0a449d738052be648dbac95d8f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, russia, antony blinken

Antony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU

14:41 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 01.12.2021)
© REUTERS / INTS KALNINSU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during the NATO Foreign Ministers summit in Riga, Latvia December 1, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during the NATO Foreign Ministers summit in Riga, Latvia December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / INTS KALNINS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is preparing new sanctions against Belarus alongside European and other partners, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"The United States is preparing additional sanctions in close coordination with the European Union and other partners and allies," Blinken said.
Speaking in Riga after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the US Secretary of State also touched upon the situation on the Ukrainian border, particularly addressing recent allegations that Russia is planning to "invade" Ukraine. Blinken, however, acknowledged that it is unknown if Putin "has made the decision to invade."
"We do know that he's putting in place the capacity to do so on short order should he so decide," Blinken said.
The Secretary of State voiced Washington's "grave" concerns that Moscow has made plans for an incursion into Ukraine to destabilise the country, claiming that these "plans" include "efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations."
He also noted that NATO does not have any aggressive intentions toward Moscow when it comes to the advancement of the alliance's military infrastructure in the vicinity of Russia's borders.
"Every step that we take is designed to make sure that we have in place effective defensive measures to protect the members of the alliance,” Blinken asserted.
Blinken went on to reveal that he "found tremendous solidarity across the board to pursue strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine and commits renewed acts of aggression."
Earlier, the Kremlin outlined its concerns in regard to NATO moving its military equipment to the vicinity of Russia's borders, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warning that Moscow will "take all the necessary steps to ensure our security."
NATO eFP battle group soldiers wait for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit in Tapa military base, Estonia September 6, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Lavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border
Yesterday, 11:40 GMT
With tensions simmering on the Ukrainian border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Minsk would offer Moscow the chance to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland.
Commenting on this statement, Russia's FM Lavrov said it was "a very serious warning" to the West that is "dictated" by the "reckless policy" it pursues.
Particularly, Russia's Foreign Minister expressed grave concerns about NATO trying to drag Ukraine into its orbit and "provoke" Kiev into taking "anti-Russian" actions.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued on Wednesday that Russia had no right to block Kiev's NATO aspirations.
"Russia cannot stop Ukraine from getting closer with NATO and has no right to have any say in relevant discussions," Kuleba said during a briefing in Riga. "Any Russian proposals to discuss with NATO or the United States or any other country any so-called guarantees that the alliance would not expand to the east are illegitimate."
Blinken, in turn, announced that he will hold talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, as all three ministers will gather in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.
050002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices
14:41 GMTAntony Blinken: US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU
14:27 GMTRussia Contracts Full Cycle Production of Sputnik V in Vietnam
14:22 GMTMeadows Claims in New Book That Trump Tested Positive for COVID Days Before 2020 Debate With Biden
14:17 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks Following Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
13:46 GMT'I Thought I Was the Good Guy': First Video of Alleged Capitol Rioter FBI Interrogation Released
13:36 GMTStoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
13:16 GMT'Hands Everywhere': Epstein Accuser Testifies Maxwell Was Present When Pedophile Sexually Abused Her
13:00 GMTUK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTRival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
12:50 GMT'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
12:42 GMTThree Injured After Blast Caused by WWII-Era Bomb Rocks Germany's Munich - Photos
12:38 GMTSuspended Indian Lawmakers Protest in Front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue on Parliament Premises
11:59 GMTKremlin Calls Lukashenko's Remark on Gas Transit 'Response to Unprecedented International Pressure'
11:55 GMTMessi Wins Record Seventh Ballon D'Or, But Still Trails Ronaldo in One Category of Prestigious Award
11:49 GMTPutin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on 23 December
11:39 GMT'The Disrespect is Alarming': Ronaldo Pic In Underwear During Ballon d'Or Event Stirs Controversy
11:33 GMTUS Senators Reportedly Trying to Bridge Gap on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions to Pass Defence Budget