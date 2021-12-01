https://sputniknews.com/20211201/another-uk-energy-supplier-pushed-out-of-market-by-high-gas-prices-1091177041.html

Another UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices

LONDON (Sputnik) – Zog Energy Ltd became on Wednesday the latest UK energy supplier to collapse in recent months due to rising global gas prices

"Zog Energy Ltd is ceasing to trade. Ofgem, the energy regulator, is appointing a new supplier for its customers," the gas provider announced in a short message to its 11,700 customers posted on its website.The UK energy watchdog has been forced to find new suppliers for more than 2 million households after 25 large and small energy suppliers ceased trade since September, following a sharp increase in gas prices around the world.

