Another UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices

"Zog Energy Ltd is ceasing to trade. Ofgem, the energy regulator, is appointing a new supplier for its customers," the gas provider announced in a short message to its 11,700 customers posted on its website.The UK energy watchdog has been forced to find new suppliers for more than 2 million households after 25 large and small energy suppliers ceased trade since September, following a sharp increase in gas prices around the world.
LONDON (Sputnik) – Zog Energy Ltd became on Wednesday the latest UK energy supplier to collapse in recent months due to rising global gas prices, forcing the energy regulator to assign a new supplier to the company’s customers.
