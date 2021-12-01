Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/american-author-alice-sebold-apologises-to-man-cleared-of-her-rape-after-spending-16-years-in-jail--1091174847.html
American Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
American Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
In her book of memoirs Lucky, which started her career as an author, Sebold described being raped at the age of 18 and later reporting to police she had seen a... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T19:21+0000
2021-12-01T19:21+0000
news
rape
author
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091176292_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9f518695cd3c4ea6efa9ef56e68cfcf.jpg
American author Alice Sebold has apologised for playing her part in the wrongful conviction of a man who last week was cleared of her rape that happened in 1981.In her statement, posted on the website Medium, Sebold said:Anthony Broadwater was arrested and convicted, spending 16 years in prison. In 1998, he was released from prison but remained on the sex offenders list. Last month, he was exonerated following a re-examination of the case that found the evidence against him was insufficient. The case was made public after an executive producer working on a film adaptation of Sebold's memoir Lucky hired a private investigator to shed light on some details concerning the rape case. "Certain things leapt out at me as being unusual in the American criminal justice system - specifically the line-up procedure where Alice picked the wrong person as her assailant… but they tried him [Mr Broadwater] anyway," producer Timothy Mucciante said in an interview with the BBC's Today. According to AP, on hearing that he had been cleared of the crime, the 61-year-old Broadwater said he was crying "tears of joy and relief". Sebold's memoir Lucky, which sold over a million copies and started her career as an author, tells the story of her being attacked when she was an 18-year-old student at Syracuse University in New York. Later, Sebold saw a black man in the street who she thought was her attacker and reported to the police. Broadwater was arrested and convicted based on Sebold's account and microscopic hair analysis.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091176292_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ced87391c5d8201445e174d5c031811.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, rape, author

American Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail

19:21 GMT 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / TINA FINEBERGFILE - Author Alice Sebold speaks at the Sunday Book and Author Breakfast at BookExpo America, Sunday June 3, 2007 in New York.
FILE - Author Alice Sebold speaks at the Sunday Book and Author Breakfast at BookExpo America, Sunday June 3, 2007 in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AP Photo / TINA FINEBERG
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In her book of memoirs Lucky, which started her career as an author, Sebold described being raped at the age of 18 and later reporting to police she had seen a black man in the street who she thought was her attacker.
American author Alice Sebold has apologised for playing her part in the wrongful conviction of a man who last week was cleared of her rape that happened in 1981.
In her statement, posted on the website Medium, Sebold said:
"I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will...40 years ago, as a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to put my faith in the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice — not to perpetuate injustice. And certainly not to forever, and irreparably, alter a young man’s life by the very crime that had altered mine."
Anthony Broadwater was arrested and convicted, spending 16 years in prison. In 1998, he was released from prison but remained on the sex offenders list. Last month, he was exonerated following a re-examination of the case that found the evidence against him was insufficient. The case was made public after an executive producer working on a film adaptation of Sebold's memoir Lucky hired a private investigator to shed light on some details concerning the rape case.
"Certain things leapt out at me as being unusual in the American criminal justice system - specifically the line-up procedure where Alice picked the wrong person as her assailant… but they tried him [Mr Broadwater] anyway," producer Timothy Mucciante said in an interview with the BBC's Today.
According to AP, on hearing that he had been cleared of the crime, the 61-year-old Broadwater said he was crying "tears of joy and relief".
Sebold's memoir Lucky, which sold over a million copies and started her career as an author, tells the story of her being attacked when she was an 18-year-old student at Syracuse University in New York. Later, Sebold saw a black man in the street who she thought was her attacker and reported to the police. Broadwater was arrested and convicted based on Sebold's account and microscopic hair analysis.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
19:27 GMTSuspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
19:21 GMTAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
19:15 GMTControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award
19:13 GMTVideo: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
19:06 GMTMacron Calls BoJo 'Clown' With 'Attitude of Good-For-Nothing', French Media Claims
18:59 GMT'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims
18:48 GMT'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
18:47 GMTCalifornia Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
18:33 GMTRepublicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms
18:05 GMTDeath Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
17:05 GMTWhat Pushed Donald Trump to View US Intelligence Community With Suspicion During His Tenure
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices