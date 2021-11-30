https://sputniknews.com/20211130/residents-of-indian-city-perform-pothole-worship-in-sign-of-protest---video-1091133629.html
Residents of Indian City Perform 'Pothole Worship' in Sign of Protest - Video
According to media reports, these potholes have led to many injuries, deaths, and accidents. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
A group of residents in the city of Bengaluru, Karnataka state, have organised a puja (worship) of potholes to draw the authorities' attention to the problem.In a video posted on Tuesday, a priest can be seen performing 'Havan', a Hindu ritual of burning offerings such as grains and ghee to please the gods. A few spectators can be seen praying and participating in the puja. As potholes are a persistent problem in the city, some activists of local political group, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS), staged a series of pujas for potholes as a protest last month in eight different parts of the region. There have been reports that civic officials have temporarily repaired some stretches where pothole pujas were held. According to media reports, Bengaluru's civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - established 20 September as the deadline by which potholes should be filled, which was extended to 10 October. Last month, political workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decorated potholes in 198 areas of the city with traditional Indian decoration and patterns known as rangoli, and performed a puja.
According to media reports, these potholes have led to many injuries, deaths, and accidents.
In a video posted on Tuesday, a priest can be seen performing 'Havan', a Hindu ritual of burning offerings such as grains and ghee to please the gods. A few spectators can be seen praying and participating in the puja.
As potholes are a persistent problem in the city, some activists of local political group, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS), staged a series of pujas for potholes as a protest last month in eight different parts of the region.
There have been reports that civic officials have temporarily repaired some stretches where pothole pujas were held.
2 September 2019, 17:24 GMT
According to media reports, Bengaluru's civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - established 20 September as the deadline by which potholes should be filled, which was extended to 10 October.
Last month, political workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decorated potholes in 198 areas of the city with traditional Indian decoration and patterns known as rangoli, and performed a puja.