International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/prince-charles-dozes-off-during-ceremony-to-mark-barbados-becoming-republic--video--1091147778.html
Prince Charles Dozes Off During Ceremony to Mark Barbados Becoming Republic – Video
Prince Charles Dozes Off During Ceremony to Mark Barbados Becoming Republic – Video
On Tuesday, Barbados became a republic and stopped pledging its allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II. However, it will remain a member of the Commonwealth... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
18:22 GMT 30.11.2021
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with Barbadian President-elect Sandra Mason as he arrives in Barbados to attend a ceremony as the country declares itself a republic, in Barbados Airport, Barbados, November 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with Barbadian President-elect Sandra Mason as he arrives in Barbados to attend a ceremony as the country declares itself a republic, in Barbados Airport, Barbados, November 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
On Tuesday, Barbados became a republic and stopped pledging its allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II. However, it will remain a member of the Commonwealth. Barbados' drive to become a republic started over two decades ago and last month, the island's parliament elected its first-ever president.
Prince Charles was filmed apparently dozing off during a ceremony to mark Barbados becoming a republic.
The 73-year-old royal can be seen in the video closing his eyes as his head slowly moves forward before he quickly sits up and reads through what appears to be the ceremony's programme.
The Prince of Wales was probably feeling the effects of a long flight to the Caribbean island and the four-hour time difference. The ceremony started late in the evening when it was 3.30 am in the UK.
Charles was joined at the event in Bridgetown by former cricketer Garfield Sobers, new president Sandra Mason, and singer Rihanna – who was honoured as a national hero.
Barbados became independent from the UK in 1966, more than three centuries after English settlers arrived there and turned the island into a sugar colony.
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
