Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/people-with-blood-groups-a-b-and-rh-more-susceptible-to-covid-19-infection-study-finds-1091135712.html
People With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
People With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
The research is a step towards understanding how the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread in India, the second-worst hit country in the pandemic, largely on account of... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T11:55+0000
2021-11-30T11:55+0000
india
covid-19
delta variant of covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081958561_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_d653348c35fd8f1c328c481b793f1397.jpg
Research conducted by an Indian hospital has found that people with blood groups A, B and Rh+ are “more susceptible” to being infected by COVID-19 whereas those with O, AB and Rh- are less vulnerable to the SARS-Cov-2 virus.Although the research claims that people with certain blood groups are more prone to a COVID-19 infection, it adds that there is “no association” between blood groups and “susceptibility to severity of disease, as well as mortality”.The study was conducted by the Departments of Research and of Blood Transfusion Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. A total of 2,586 COVID-19 positive patients were tested through real-time PCR between 8 April and 4 October last year during the research, the hospital said in a press release on Tuesday.The research was published in the 21 November edition of 'Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology', a Switzerland-based peer-reviewed journal which publishes research on “pathogenic microorganisms and their interaction with their hosts”.The doctors involved in the study have further claimed that “male patients of blood group B are more prone to COVID-19 than the female patients with blood group B”.“However, the ABO and/or Rh blood groups may not be responsible for this association, as these may indicate an unexplored underlying factor like co-morbidity. Therefore, larger, multicentre, and prospective studies are needed to ascertain the relationship between blood groups and SARS-CoV-2,” added Dr Ranjan.He said that all patients, who were part of the research effort, were Indians.“Previous studies have pointed out that B is one of the most prevalent blood groups in the northern part of India. Our research in a way confirms that,” he added.Dr Rashmi Rana, a consultant at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital’s department of research, explained the significance of the study findings.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/china-to-study-blood-bank-samples-dating-back-to-2019-for-covid-19-origins-probe-reports-say-1089882481.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/covid-19-cases-among-fully-vaccinated-on-the-rise-in-india-as-omicron-variant-fears-escalate-1091107056.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081958561_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7db1f7fda53368e0574eb117554a6805.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19

People With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds

11:55 GMT 30.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay / Virus 2021
Virus 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The research is a step towards understanding how the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread in India, the second-worst hit country in the pandemic, largely on account of the deadly "second wave" this year. India's COVID situation has drastically improved since, with the government on Tuesday reporting the lowest daily caseload in 551 days.
Research conducted by an Indian hospital has found that people with blood groups A, B and Rh+ are “more susceptible” to being infected by COVID-19 whereas those with O, AB and Rh- are less vulnerable to the SARS-Cov-2 virus.
Although the research claims that people with certain blood groups are more prone to a COVID-19 infection, it adds that there is “no association” between blood groups and “susceptibility to severity of disease, as well as mortality”.
A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
China to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
13 October, 07:30 GMT
The study was conducted by the Departments of Research and of Blood Transfusion Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.
A total of 2,586 COVID-19 positive patients were tested through real-time PCR between 8 April and 4 October last year during the research, the hospital said in a press release on Tuesday.
The research was published in the 21 November edition of 'Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology', a Switzerland-based peer-reviewed journal which publishes research on “pathogenic microorganisms and their interaction with their hosts”.
The doctors involved in the study have further claimed that “male patients of blood group B are more prone to COVID-19 than the female patients with blood group B”.

“Our study also found that Blood Group A and Rh+ types are associated with a decrease in recovery period, whereas Blood Group O & Rh- are associated with increase in recovery period,” Dr Vivek Ranjan, co-author and head of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s Department of Blood Transfusion, said.

“However, the ABO and/or Rh blood groups may not be responsible for this association, as these may indicate an unexplored underlying factor like co-morbidity. Therefore, larger, multicentre, and prospective studies are needed to ascertain the relationship between blood groups and SARS-CoV-2,” added Dr Ranjan.
He said that all patients, who were part of the research effort, were Indians.

“It hasn’t been conclusively established as yet that Indians are more prone to contracting a COVID infection than people of other nationalities,” said Dr Ranjan, when asked by Sputnik whether the study findings could also be applied to non-Indians.

“Previous studies have pointed out that B is one of the most prevalent blood groups in the northern part of India. Our research in a way confirms that,” he added.
Jagdishbhai Himmatbhai Solanki, with a breathing problem, is wheeled inside a COVID-19 hospital for treatment during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
COVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
Yesterday, 14:44 GMT
Dr Rashmi Rana, a consultant at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital’s department of research, explained the significance of the study findings.

“Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a new virus, and it is unclear whether blood groups have any impact on COVID-19 risk or progression."

"Therefore, we investigated the association of ABO and Rh blood group with COVID-19 susceptibility, prognosis, recovery time, and mortality in this study,” she remarked.

200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
12:04 GMTChina Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
11:57 GMT'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
11:55 GMTPeople With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border
11:18 GMTMigrant Camp Reportedly Being Torn Down by French Police Amid Simmering UK-France Channel Row
11:15 GMTFrench Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
11:15 GMTMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company
11:09 GMTTrump's 'Fact-Free' Approach Posed Great Challenge to Presidential Intel Briefings, CIA Says
11:00 GMTUK Measures to Tackle Omicron Variant 'Proportionate and Responsible', PM Johnson Says
10:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
10:32 GMTIstanbul Airports Suspend Flights due to Hurricane - Airline
10:31 GMTRussia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly
10:16 GMTAndrew Cuomo Accuser Blasts CNN Host as Part of 'System' Shielding Powerful Men From Accountability
10:08 GMTUAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Shot, RDIF Says
10:06 GMTKremlin: Gas Sale is Primary Issue, Transit via Ukraine is Secondary One
09:40 GMTChild Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
09:40 GMTCrown Prince Says Japan Needs Norms Against Media Slander