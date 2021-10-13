Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/china-to-study-blood-bank-samples-dating-back-to-2019-for-covid-19-origins-probe-reports-say-1089882481.html
China to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
China to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China will study thousands of samples from the Wuhan Blood Center, including those stored there since 2019, as part of the investigation... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T07:30+0000
2021-10-13T07:30+0000
world health organization (who)
world
china
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080742023_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b67a127c82f5bb8e7e14738d53cefc0.jpg
The blood bank contains up to 200,000 samples, including those obtained in the last months of 2019. An expert panel from the World Health Organization (WHO) determined in early 2021 that the samples might be a useful source of data regarding the origins of the virus, the broadcaster said.The tissue samples have been stored in the blood bank for a required period of two years to serve as evidence during probes, according to Chinese officials. As this term will soon expire for samples dating October-November 2019, Chinese experts are preparing to test them, the source told the outlet.&nbsp;Wuhan declared the world's first coronavirus outbreak in late December 2019. The United States and several other countries have blamed the pandemic on the Chinese government, saying that the virus was leaked from a state lab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Beijing has consistently denied the allegations.In March, the WHO issued the first report of its fact-finding mission to China, which failed to determine the exact source of the virus, but concluded that transmission from bats to humans is the most probable scenario, while the theory of a leak from a state laboratory in Wuhan is very unlikely.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080742023_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72c22556f88aba4300514ebd3720c475.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), world, china, covid-19

China to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say

07:30 GMT 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinA visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services.
A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China will study thousands of samples from the Wuhan Blood Center, including those stored there since 2019, as part of the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Chinese official.
The blood bank contains up to 200,000 samples, including those obtained in the last months of 2019. An expert panel from the World Health Organization (WHO) determined in early 2021 that the samples might be a useful source of data regarding the origins of the virus, the broadcaster said.
The tissue samples have been stored in the blood bank for a required period of two years to serve as evidence during probes, according to Chinese officials. As this term will soon expire for samples dating October-November 2019, Chinese experts are preparing to test them, the source told the outlet. 
Wuhan declared the world's first coronavirus outbreak in late December 2019. The United States and several other countries have blamed the pandemic on the Chinese government, saying that the virus was leaked from a state lab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Beijing has consistently denied the allegations.
In March, the WHO issued the first report of its fact-finding mission to China, which failed to determine the exact source of the virus, but concluded that transmission from bats to humans is the most probable scenario, while the theory of a leak from a state laboratory in Wuhan is very unlikely.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference
06:22 GMTRussian Health Ministry, EU to Agree on Parameters for Vaccination Certificate Recognition
06:21 GMTGermany vs South Korea: Norway Picks Partner for Major Tank Procurement
06:12 GMTOver 100 Swedes Jabbed With Expired Vaccine
06:12 GMTCanada to Host 40,000 Afghan Refugees After Taliban Takeover, Prime Minister Says
05:48 GMTRussian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From Saudi Arabia, UAE, OPEC
05:44 GMTState Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners, Reports Say
05:33 GMTEU Reportedly Ready to Ditch Up to 50% of Post-Brexit Customs Checks on UK Goods Entering NI
05:28 GMTRapper Tyga Surrenders to Police After Allegation of Domestic Violence, Released on $50,000 Bond
05:14 GMTDemand for Property in Israel's South Keep Rising Despite Fragile Security Situation
05:05 GMTNothing to Be Proud of: UK's Handling of COVID Failed to Save Economy & People's Lives, Scholars Say
04:52 GMTChina Ending Construction of Coal Plants Abroad May Cancel Up to 190 GW of Projects, IEA Says
04:17 GMTBiden's Financial Footprint May Tie US President Up in FBI Probe Involving Son, Report Suggests
04:06 GMTUS to Reopen Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travelers in November