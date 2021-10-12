https://sputniknews.com/20211012/who-can-approve-russias-sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccine-by-end-of-year-chief-scientist-says-1089855190.html

WHO Could Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine by End of Year, Chief Scientist Says

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) could approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year if Moscow signs the necessary... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

The WHO hopes to send its experts to Russia as soon as possible to inspect manufacturing sites, the expert added."We hope so [Sputnik V will be approved], and it is a good vaccine from the data we have seen," she said.The vaccine's developers first applied for WHO approval in February, and the organisation conducted inspections of the Russian manufacturing facilities in May and June. In October, Moscow announced that the WHO had lifted all barriers for Sputnik V's approval.Sputnik V is currently authorised for use in 70 countries representing a total population of four billion people, or 50 percent of the world's populace. It is the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus and shows over 91.6% efficacy.Mixing It All TogetherAt the same time, Swaminathan stressed that the idea of mixing different vaccines against COVID-19 for boosting the immune response is quite interesting but more research data is needed.At present, the WHO has only data from studies of AstraZeneca followed by mRNA vaccines but is aware of similar studies going on for Sinovac and Sinopharm followed by mRNA vaccines, and for the combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca, the expert noted.The WHO chief scientist emphasized that more research on mixing and matching vaccines should be carried out across the world.Previously, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that a clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines, had shown a strong neutralising antibody response in the majority of participants

