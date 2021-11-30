https://sputniknews.com/20211130/microsoft-ceo-satya-nadella-sells-half-his-shares-in-company-1091140559.html

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold half of his shares in the company presumably due to an upcoming Washington state law imposing a 7 percent... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T11:15+0000

2021-11-30T11:15+0000

2021-11-30T11:15+0000

microsoft

world

satya nadella

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102992/16/1029921699_0:116:3500:2085_1920x0_80_0_0_09d0b3b349efcd78afd1c357edcbb25e.jpg

"Satya sold approximately 840,000 shares of his holdings of Microsoft stock for personal financial planning and diversification reasons," a Microsoft spokesman said in a written statement, the Wall Street Journal reported.The transaction yielded more than $285 million for Nadella, according to the news outlet.The decision to sell the shares may have been prompted by Washington state move to impose a 7 percent tax for long-term capital gains beginning at the start of 2022 for income exceeding $250,000 a year, according to analysts.Microsoft is currently valued at a $2.53 trillion market capitalization, up about 780% since Nadella was appointed CEO. The company was founded in 1975 in the US by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, producing computer software, electronics, personal computers, and providing related services.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

microsoft, world, satya nadella