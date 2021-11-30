Registration was successful!
Fox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'
Fox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'
Logan delivered her remark about Fauci while reportedly claiming that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T18:07+0000
2021-11-30T18:07+0000
Fox Nation host Lara Logan has come under fire online after claiming that some people have compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, to a certain Nazi figure.According to The Guardian, Logan dropped that remark on Fox News Prime Time on Monday night while discussing the Omicron strain of COVID, insisting that “the entire response to Covid and everything that we were told about it from the beginning, is being exposed and it’s falling apart, the lies are coming apart.”She went on to claim that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable” and has “death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu.”“This is what people say to me, that he does not represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in concentration camps,” she said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.”When news on this development spread on social media, many seemed less than thrilled by Logan’s speech.Some also inquired about the identity of the people who supposedly made the comments about Fauci.Known also as the “Angel of Death,” Josef Mengele was a Nazi SS officer and doctor who performed deadly experiments on prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.There were also those, however, who appeared to agree with Logan’s words.
nazi, comparison, doctor, anthony fauci, viral

Fox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'

18:07 GMT 30.11.2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Logan delivered her remark about Fauci while reportedly claiming that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable” and has “death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu.”
Fox Nation host Lara Logan has come under fire online after claiming that some people have compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, to a certain Nazi figure.
According to The Guardian, Logan dropped that remark on Fox News Prime Time on Monday night while discussing the Omicron strain of COVID, insisting that “the entire response to Covid and everything that we were told about it from the beginning, is being exposed and it’s falling apart, the lies are coming apart.”
She went on to claim that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable” and has “death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu.”
“This is what people say to me, that he does not represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in concentration camps,” she said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.”
When news on this development spread on social media, many seemed less than thrilled by Logan’s speech.
Some also inquired about the identity of the people who supposedly made the comments about Fauci.
Known also as the “Angel of Death,” Josef Mengele was a Nazi SS officer and doctor who performed deadly experiments on prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.
There were also those, however, who appeared to agree with Logan’s words.
