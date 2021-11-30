Fox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'

Fox Nation host Lara Logan has come under fire online after claiming that some people have compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, to a certain Nazi figure.According to The Guardian, Logan dropped that remark on Fox News Prime Time on Monday night while discussing the Omicron strain of COVID, insisting that “the entire response to Covid and everything that we were told about it from the beginning, is being exposed and it’s falling apart, the lies are coming apart.”She went on to claim that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable” and has “death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu.”“This is what people say to me, that he does not represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in concentration camps,” she said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.”When news on this development spread on social media, many seemed less than thrilled by Logan’s speech.Some also inquired about the identity of the people who supposedly made the comments about Fauci.Known also as the “Angel of Death,” Josef Mengele was a Nazi SS officer and doctor who performed deadly experiments on prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.There were also those, however, who appeared to agree with Logan’s words.
Logan delivered her remark about Fauci while reportedly claiming that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable” and has “death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu.”
Fox Nation host Lara Logan has come under fire online after claiming that some people have compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, to a certain Nazi figure.
According to The Guardian, Logan dropped that remark on Fox News Prime Time on Monday night while discussing the Omicron strain of COVID, insisting that “the entire response to Covid and everything that we were told about it from the beginning, is being exposed and it’s falling apart, the lies are coming apart.”
She went on to claim that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable” and has “death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu.”
Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d
“This is what people say to me, that he does not represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in concentration camps,” she said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.”
When news on this development spread on social media, many seemed less than thrilled by Logan’s speech.
Lara Logan comparing Dr. Fauci to Josef Mengele is so despicable that I am opting for no joke. Not funny. Not worth making it funny. Logan used to be a journalist. I don't know what the fuck you call what she is now. I know it is wrong. Mengele did sick experiments on my people.
Known also as the “Angel of Death,” Josef Mengele was a Nazi SS officer and doctor who performed deadly experiments on prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.
There were also those, however, who appeared to agree with Logan’s words.
Fauci’’s recent statement has people reacting with anger! He said, that he is Science & challenging him is challenging Science. Lara Logan a true reporter said, people around the world are calling Fauci Dr. Joseph Mengele, the Nazi Doctor! True words spoken! He’s Dr. death!