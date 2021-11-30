Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
COVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread
COVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread
A new variant of coronavirus first reported in southern Africa has triggered global alarm, with a number of countries closing borders and introducing fresh restrictions.
world
infection
covid-19
omicron covid strain
COVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread

COVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread

08:28 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 08:36 GMT 30.11.2021)
A new variant of coronavirus first reported in southern Africa has triggered global alarm, with a number of countries closing borders and introducing fresh restrictions.
Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is potentially more contagious than other strains of coronavirus due to a high number of mutations, although there are signs it may be milder than initially feared.
The new variant has already been detected in a host of countries, with nations like the United States, Israel, Japan, Chile and the United Kingdom rushing to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.
The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5.207 million, and over 262.2 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:05 GMT 30.11.2021
Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Not Ready to Take COVID-19 Pill If Sick - Poll
More than 50% of unvaccinated adults in the United States are wary of taking antiviral medicine against COVID-19 even if infected with the virus, according to a poll by Morning Consult.

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss emergency authorization of the molnupiravir pill, which is proven to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from coronavirus infection.

"Fifty-four percent of unvaccinated adults said they wouldn’t take antiviral pills if they got COVID-19 and a doctor recommended it, while 88 percent of vaccinated adults said they would take the treatment," the pollster said.

Meanwhile, 76% of all adults say they would take COVID-19 medicine, including 86% Democrats and 67% Republicans.

The poll was conducted from 17-21 November among 2,199 US adults, with a margin of error not exceeding 2%.
08:47 GMT 30.11.2021
Russia Registers 32,648 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
08:40 GMT 30.11.2021
France Detects First Case of Omicron Strain in Overseas Department of Reunion
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has detected the first case of the infection with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus in its overseas department of Reunion, located in the Indian Ocean, doctor Patrick Mavingui, a member of the Infectious Processes in Tropical Island Environments joint research unit, said on Tuesday.
According to the doctor, as of Sunday evening, the country's health authorities had six suspected cases of the new variant listed and monitored.
"One of six turned out to be positive," Mavingui told the Reunion la 1ere broadcaster.
The infected is a 53-year-old man who had visited Mozambique and South Africa as part of his business trip before returning to the Reunion island on 20 November. Upon arrival, he tested negative for the coronavirus but his second test taken when symptoms emerged came back positive. The symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, and cough, the doctor said.
According to Mavingui, the infected has been promptly quarantined along with his possible contacts. The rest of the suspected cases turned out to be negative, he added.
08:40 GMT 30.11.2021
Three New Omicron Cases Confirmed in Scotland
08:39 GMT 30.11.2021
German Constitutional Court Rules Partial Lockdown Lawful
08:34 GMT 30.11.2021
Islamists, Terror Financiers and Motorcycle Gangs Reportedly Received COVID-19 Aid in Sweden
06:01 GMT
08:34 GMT 30.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Family in India 'Robbed on Pretext of Vaccination Against Omicron Strain'
08:34 GMT 30.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Swedish Professor Pins COVID-19 Mutations on Skewed Vaccine Distribution
08:34 GMT 30.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Japan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to Omicron Variant
08:33 GMT 30.11.2021
Kazakhstan to Impose Travel Restrictions Over Omicron Strain From 3 December
08:33 GMT 30.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Moderna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Efficacy Due to Omicron Strain
08:33 GMT 30.11.2021
Kyodo: Japan Confirms First COVID-19 Patient With Omicron Variant
Japan has confirmed the first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

According to the agency, the patient is a man in his 30s who arrived at Narita International Airport on Sunday from Namibia. He was reported to have been tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.
08:32 GMT 30.11.2021
EasyJet Not Writing Off Prospects for Winter Travel Despite Omicron Scare
08:31 GMT 30.11.2021
Emirates Warns Omicron Could Cause 'Significant Traumas' for Aviation Industry
08:31 GMT 30.11.2021
There's No Indication of Omicron Wave So Far, UK Health Chief Says
08:29 GMT 30.11.2021
China Expects 2022 Winter Olympic Games to Proceed as Planned Despite Omicron Challenge
"I believe it will definitely pose some challenge to our efforts to prevent and control the virus, but as China has experience in preventing and controlling the coronavirus, I fully believe that China will be able to host the Winter Olympics as scheduled, smoothly and successfully," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular daily briefing on Tuesday.
Beijing is set to hold the 2022 Olympic Games from 4 to 20 February, without foreign spectators and with all athletes and related personnel contained in a "closed-loop" and subject to daily testing for coronavirus.
