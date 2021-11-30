COVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread

France Detects First Case of Omicron Strain in Overseas Department of Reunion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has detected the first case of the infection with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus in its overseas department of Reunion, located in the Indian Ocean, doctor Patrick Mavingui, a member of the Infectious Processes in Tropical Island Environments joint research unit, said on Tuesday.

According to the doctor, as of Sunday evening, the country's health authorities had six suspected cases of the new variant listed and monitored.

"One of six turned out to be positive," Mavingui told the Reunion la 1ere broadcaster.

The infected is a 53-year-old man who had visited Mozambique and South Africa as part of his business trip before returning to the Reunion island on 20 November. Upon arrival, he tested negative for the coronavirus but his second test taken when symptoms emerged came back positive. The symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, and cough, the doctor said.

According to Mavingui, the infected has been promptly quarantined along with his possible contacts. The rest of the suspected cases turned out to be negative, he added.