COVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread

Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is potentially more contagious than other strains of coronavirus due to a high number of mutations, although there are signs it may be milder than initially feared.
The new variant has already been detected in a host of countries, with nations like the United States, Israel, Japan, Chile and the United Kingdom rushing to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.
The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5.207 million, and over 262.2 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
