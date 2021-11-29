Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Watch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/french-prosecution-demands-imprisonment-fine-political-ban-of-former-pm-fillon---reports-1091117340.html
French Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon - Reports
French Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's Prosecutor General's Office has demanded that former Prime Minister Francois Fillon be sentenced to 5 years in prison and pay a... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T18:08+0000
2021-11-29T18:08+0000
francois fillon
penelope fillon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104767/25/1047672522_0:0:3600:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_69fa79fdca7ffba3a4d6527a62ee03e6.jpg
Prosecutors are insisting that Fillon serve his sentence in prison for a year and the rest under house arrest, the Franceinfo news agency reported. In addition to imprisonment and a fine, the prosecutor's office also insisted on banning Fillon from political activities for 10 years, the agency added.The scandal around the former head of government broke out in the middle of the 2017 presidential campaign in France and the charge resulted in Fillon losing his bid. Fillon’s campaign took a negative turn when satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that Fillon's wife Penelope was paid for a fake job in parliament from 1998 to 2013.In June 2020, a Paris court found Fillon guilty of embezzling public funds and sentenced him to five years in prison, three of which were suspended. Fillon was also sentenced to a fine of $422,385, and he was banned from holding elected office for a decade. Fillon's wife Penelope was found guilty of complicity and concealment of the embezzlement of public funds. She received a suspended sentence of three years in prison.Fillon's defense found the sentence unfair and an appeal was filed. On November 15, the Paris Court of Appeal began the appeals process in the case of the former French Prime Minister which will last until November 30.
https://sputniknews.com/20200629/francois-fillon-ex-french-pm-found-guilty-in-fake-jobs-trial-1079747654.html
for the French presidential election of 2017, the gang of billionaire mobsters had a preference for macron, as gauliter at the head of their french pre-square *** fion however did everything to please the big mafia who controls the nato zone *** ass who wanted to lecture the popular classes was referred to his own turpitudes *** fion and his wife hypercorrupted
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104767/25/1047672522_339:0:3539:2400_1920x0_80_0_0_d30ee051059997e5580dc9acd7917143.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
francois fillon, penelope fillon

French Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon - Reports

18:08 GMT 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / Thomas SamsonFrench politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.
French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / Thomas Samson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's Prosecutor General's Office has demanded that former Prime Minister Francois Fillon be sentenced to 5 years in prison and pay a fine of $422,385, local media reported on Monday.
Prosecutors are insisting that Fillon serve his sentence in prison for a year and the rest under house arrest, the Franceinfo news agency reported. In addition to imprisonment and a fine, the prosecutor's office also insisted on banning Fillon from political activities for 10 years, the agency added.
The scandal around the former head of government broke out in the middle of the 2017 presidential campaign in France and the charge resulted in Fillon losing his bid. Fillon’s campaign took a negative turn when satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that Fillon's wife Penelope was paid for a fake job in parliament from 1998 to 2013.
Former French prime minister Francois Fillon, wearing a protective face mask, arrives for the verdict in his trial over a fake jobs scandal at the courthouse in Paris, France, June 29, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2020
Francois Fillon: Ex-French Prime Minister Handed 5-Year Jail Term in Fake Jobs Trial
29 June 2020, 11:37 GMT
In June 2020, a Paris court found Fillon guilty of embezzling public funds and sentenced him to five years in prison, three of which were suspended. Fillon was also sentenced to a fine of $422,385, and he was banned from holding elected office for a decade. Fillon's wife Penelope was found guilty of complicity and concealment of the embezzlement of public funds. She received a suspended sentence of three years in prison.
Fillon's defense found the sentence unfair and an appeal was filed. On November 15, the Paris Court of Appeal began the appeals process in the case of the former French Prime Minister which will last until November 30.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
for the French presidential election of 2017, the gang of billionaire mobsters had a preference for macron, as gauliter at the head of their french pre-square *** fion however did everything to please the big mafia who controls the nato zone *** ass who wanted to lecture the popular classes was referred to his own turpitudes *** fion and his wife hypercorrupted
kkkoursk koursk
29 November, 21:28 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:35 GMTMI5 v MI6: Tug-of-War Over a Triple Defector
18:30 GMTOutrage in Italy After Female Correspondent Sexually Harassed During Live Broadcast
18:26 GMTFrom Geek Fashion Model to Big-Tech Gandalf — Jack Dorsey's Rise and Fall
18:13 GMTWho is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?
18:08 GMTFrench Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon - Reports
18:04 GMTBiden Ready to Release More Oil From Strategic Reserve to Keep Prices Down- Energy Adviser
17:47 GMT'Plausible Deniability': Joe Biden Was Aware of Hunter's Chinese Deals, But Knew No Details – Report
17:03 GMTPresident Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
17:02 GMTTwitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO
16:49 GMTGerman Inflation Rate Soars to 29-Year High of 5.2% – Statistics
15:44 GMTNew Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:37 GMTSwedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
15:22 GMT'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
15:18 GMTRDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
14:44 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
14:23 GMTJack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO
14:19 GMTDOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'