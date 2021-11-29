COVID-19 Live Updates: Japan to Ban Travellers From Entering to Prevent Spread of Omicron Variant

On Friday, the WHO dubbed the new South African COVID strain "Omicron", and identified it as a variant of concern, saying that a high number of mutations (32) could make the virus more transmissible and dangerous.
The new coronavirus strain has been spreading over the past few days, with France, Germany, Canada, Australia, Denmark, and a number of other countries reporting their first cases. Many nations have since restricted entry from countries in southern Africa, prompting a strong reaction from South Africa, which said that it's being punished for "excellent science".
04:48 GMT 29.11.2021
Japan Bans Entry of Foreigners Starting Tuesday Over Omicron Variant
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the easing of entry rules for foreigners introduced earlier this month is being cancelled and the border ban is being reinstated in order to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.
"We are banning the entry of foreigners from all countries starting 30 November", Kishida told reporters on Monday.