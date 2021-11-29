Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
COVID-19 Live Updates: Japan to Ban Travellers From Entering to Prevent Spread of Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Live Updates: Japan to Ban Travellers From Entering to Prevent Spread of Omicron Variant
On Friday, the WHO dubbed the new South African COVID strain "Omicron", and identified it as a variant of concern, saying that a high number of mutations (32)...
coronavirus, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
COVID-19 Live Updates: Japan to Ban Travellers From Entering to Prevent Spread of Omicron Variant

04:47 GMT 29.11.2021
On Friday, the WHO dubbed the new South African COVID strain "Omicron", and identified it as a variant of concern, saying that a high number of mutations (32) could make the virus more transmissible and dangerous.
The new coronavirus strain has been spreading over the past few days, with France, Germany, Canada, Australia, Denmark, and a number of other countries reporting their first cases. Many nations have since restricted entry from countries in southern Africa, prompting a strong reaction from South Africa, which said that it's being punished for "excellent science".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:48 GMT 29.11.2021
Japan Bans Entry of Foreigners Starting Tuesday Over Omicron Variant
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the easing of entry rules for foreigners introduced earlier this month is being cancelled and the border ban is being reinstated in order to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

"We are banning the entry of foreigners from all countries starting 30 November", Kishida told reporters on Monday.

