https://sputniknews.com/20211128/two-iranian-seamen-in-good-health-after-being-rescued-by-us-navy-ship-in-gulf-1091088382.html

Two Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf

Two Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf

The US Navy praised Muscat's support in rescuing the Iranian mariners, an operation that was carried out amid ongoing Gulf tensions between Washington and... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T15:05+0000

2021-11-28T15:05+0000

2021-11-28T15:05+0000

persian gulf

us

iran

us navy

gulf of oman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106398/87/1063988739_0:228:4369:2685_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d71c466332947baeb326dbf6a312f4.jpg

The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said in a statement on Sunday that one of their vessels had rescued two Iranian seamen who had been adrift for eight days on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Oman.The area connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, which then runs to the Persian Gulf.NAVCENT added that the seamen, who were transported to an Omani Coast Guard vessel near the capital Muscat, were in "good health and spirits at the time of the transfer".The developments come against the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Gulf between Washington and Tehran, in place since May 2019, when the Islamic Republic announced the suspension of its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The move was preceded by then-US President Donald Trump announcing Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and reimposition of America's strict economic sanctions on Tehran.

shahid khan thank you US. now isnt this better than confrontation? 0

1

persian gulf

us

iran

gulf of oman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

persian gulf, us, iran, us navy, gulf of oman