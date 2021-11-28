Registration was successful!
Two Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf
Two Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf
The US Navy praised Muscat's support in rescuing the Iranian mariners, an operation that was carried out amid ongoing Gulf tensions between Washington and... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said in a statement on Sunday that one of their vessels had rescued two Iranian seamen who had been adrift for eight days on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Oman.The area connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, which then runs to the Persian Gulf.NAVCENT added that the seamen, who were transported to an Omani Coast Guard vessel near the capital Muscat, were in "good health and spirits at the time of the transfer".The developments come against the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Gulf between Washington and Tehran, in place since May 2019, when the Islamic Republic announced the suspension of its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The move was preceded by then-US President Donald Trump announcing Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and reimposition of America's strict economic sanctions on Tehran.
thank you US. now isnt this better than confrontation?
15:05 GMT 28.11.2021
The US Navy praised Muscat's support in rescuing the Iranian mariners, an operation that was carried out amid ongoing Gulf tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said in a statement on Sunday that one of their vessels had rescued two Iranian seamen who had been adrift for eight days on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Oman.
The area connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, which then runs to the Persian Gulf.

According to the statement, NAVCENT cargo ship "Charles Drew" arrived at the scene with food, water, and medical care six hours after the vessel received a distress call from the mariners.

NAVCENT added that the seamen, who were transported to an Omani Coast Guard vessel near the capital Muscat, were in "good health and spirits at the time of the transfer".

"We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home", NAVCENT commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper stated.

The developments come against the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Gulf between Washington and Tehran, in place since May 2019, when the Islamic Republic announced the suspension of its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The move was preceded by then-US President Donald Trump announcing Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and reimposition of America's strict economic sanctions on Tehran.
thank you US. now isnt this better than confrontation?
shahid khan
28 November, 18:53 GMT
