Two Iranian Seamen 'in Good Health' After Being Rescued by US Navy Ship in Gulf

shahid khan
thank you US. now isnt this better than confrontation?
The US Navy praised Muscat's support in rescuing the Iranian mariners, an operation that was carried out amid ongoing Gulf tensions between Washington and Tehran.
According to the statement, NAVCENT cargo ship "Charles Drew" arrived at the scene with food, water, and medical care six hours after the vessel received a distress call from the mariners.
"We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home", NAVCENT commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper stated.
