Jennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says

2021-11-28T22:05+0000

American singer Jennifer Lopez reportedly believes that her relationship with Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be," a source told People. The couple was said to be “doing really well” despite Lopez’s busy schedule.According to the outlet, Lopez flew to Los Angeles to visit her family and lover on Thanksgiving Day after being on the set of the thriller “Mother” in Vancouver.Earlier, a source close to the couple said that Affleck plans to marry the singer by the end of 2021, as he is very afraid of losing her a second time. In August, Affleck was spotted while reportedly shopping for an engagement ring.

