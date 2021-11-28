Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/jennifer-lopez-feels-her-reunion-with-ben-affleck-is-truly-meant-to-be-report-says-1091094576.html
Jennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
Jennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
Jennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,’ Report Says
2021-11-28T22:05+0000
2021-11-28T22:39+0000
jennifer lopez
ben affleck
couple
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107698/54/1076985474_0:0:2983:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_9534b7e4f19723b345d3fa81fdeaf1a4.jpg
American singer Jennifer Lopez reportedly believes that her relationship with Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be," a source told People. The couple was said to be “doing really well” despite Lopez’s busy schedule.According to the outlet, Lopez flew to Los Angeles to visit her family and lover on Thanksgiving Day after being on the set of the thriller “Mother” in Vancouver.Earlier, a source close to the couple said that Affleck plans to marry the singer by the end of 2021, as he is very afraid of losing her a second time. In August, Affleck was spotted while reportedly shopping for an engagement ring.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107698/54/1076985474_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74423560de4e6bdcc8177152e40d3a8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jennifer lopez, ben affleck, couple, viral

Jennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says

22:05 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 22:39 GMT 28.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniJennifer Lopez attends the premiere for "Hustlers" on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto
Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for Hustlers on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The two iconic celebrities, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, previously dated in the 2000s. In 2002, the couple got engaged, but the wedding did not take place, and two years later Affleck and Lopez broke up. In 2021, the two reunited.
American singer Jennifer Lopez reportedly believes that her relationship with Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be," a source told People. The couple was said to be “doing really well” despite Lopez’s busy schedule.
“Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be," the source said.
According to the outlet, Lopez flew to Los Angeles to visit her family and lover on Thanksgiving Day after being on the set of the thriller “Mother” in Vancouver.
Earlier, a source close to the couple said that Affleck plans to marry the singer by the end of 2021, as he is very afraid of losing her a second time. In August, Affleck was spotted while reportedly shopping for an engagement ring.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:32 GMTRoger Stone Calls FBI 'Biden's Personal Gestapo' While Speaking of Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
22:05 GMTJennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
21:43 GMTUS Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
21:05 GMTNew Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy
21:01 GMTTrump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
20:56 GMTFrance Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
19:46 GMTWHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta
19:02 GMTUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles
18:24 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft
18:09 GMTBelarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
18:03 GMTPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
17:52 GMTSouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
17:38 GMTPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
17:27 GMTHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
17:17 GMTWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?
17:12 GMTSouth Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
16:32 GMTKremlin: Anti-Russian Campaign Could Be Used to Distract From Kiev’s Possible Military Op in Donbass
16:11 GMTGermany Warns US Congress Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will 'Damage Transatlantic Unity', Docs Show
15:54 GMTPrince Harry Lashed Out at Prince William Who Asked Him Not to Rush Things With Meghan, Book Claims
15:45 GMTPoland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Home Countries