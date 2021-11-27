French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris

Sputnik is live from Paris, where anti-fascist groups are holding a demonstration against racism and violence. The event is set to start in the neighbourhood of Ménilmontant. Various groups, including Paris-Banlieue Antifascist Action, the Young Guard, Antifascist Lyon and Environ Group (GALE), and pro-LGBTQ organisations are expected to participate in the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
According to left-wing groups, another demonstration will be held on 5 November, to oppose French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who is set to participate in the 2022 elections.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where anti-fascist groups are holding a demonstration against racism and violence. The event is set to start in the neighbourhood of Ménilmontant. Various groups, including Paris-Banlieue Antifascist Action, the Young Guard, Antifascist Lyon and Environ Group (GALE), and pro-LGBTQ organisations are expected to participate in the event.