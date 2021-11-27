Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/dry-turkey-on-stolen-land-blm-faces-twitter-backlash-for-blasting-thanksgiving-1091060978.html
'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving

27.11.2021
The holiday is meant to bring Americans together, however, some people don't appear to be very happy about it. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
The Black Lives Matter movement has lashed out at Thanksgiving celebrations this year, making a Twitter post saying: "You live on stolen land". The group created a critical post, allowing people to see whose land they're "occupying", and adding a link to a service that shows a map of North America (and several other regions across the world) divided between native tribes.The statement caused a major backlash among Twitterians, with people posting angry responses protecting the holiday, accusing BLM of hypocrisy, or just adding some memes to taunt the movement.
'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving

07:58 GMT 27.11.2021
The holiday is meant to bring Americans together, however, some people don't appear to be very happy about it.
The Black Lives Matter movement has lashed out at Thanksgiving celebrations this year, making a Twitter post saying: "You live on stolen land". The group created a critical post, allowing people to see whose land they're "occupying", and adding a link to a service that shows a map of North America (and several other regions across the world) divided between native tribes.
The statement caused a major backlash among Twitterians, with people posting angry responses protecting the holiday, accusing BLM of hypocrisy, or just adding some memes to taunt the movement.
