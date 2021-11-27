https://sputniknews.com/20211127/dry-turkey-on-stolen-land-blm-faces-twitter-backlash-for-blasting-thanksgiving-1091060978.html

'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving

The holiday is meant to bring Americans together, however, some people don't appear to be very happy about it. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Black Lives Matter movement has lashed out at Thanksgiving celebrations this year, making a Twitter post saying: "You live on stolen land". The group created a critical post, allowing people to see whose land they're "occupying", and adding a link to a service that shows a map of North America (and several other regions across the world) divided between native tribes.The statement caused a major backlash among Twitterians, with people posting angry responses protecting the holiday, accusing BLM of hypocrisy, or just adding some memes to taunt the movement.

