'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
© AP Photo / Larry CroweThanksgiving turkey. (File)
© AP Photo / Larry Crowe
The holiday is meant to bring Americans together, however, some people don't appear to be very happy about it.
The Black Lives Matter movement has lashed out at Thanksgiving celebrations this year, making a Twitter post saying: "You live on stolen land". The group created a critical post, allowing people to see whose land they're "occupying", and adding a link to a service that shows a map of North America (and several other regions across the world) divided between native tribes.
You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/1Ob1RgBkvp— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021
The statement caused a major backlash among Twitterians, with people posting angry responses protecting the holiday, accusing BLM of hypocrisy, or just adding some memes to taunt the movement.
November 26, 2021
Your Turkey stuffed,gravy dripping all over. Your mashed potatoes creamy and delicious. Your pie so sweet and full of cream.— 🐼panDa🍑cake🍑panDa🐼 (@wordsmithlegend) November 25, 2021
How about you give up your multiple mansions, commies.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2021
Till’ then stfu https://t.co/mUgfwu5cVg
Stolen... to who? How far should we go? pic.twitter.com/zkaDsDAifO— Eki-eki Patang (@Pol_core) November 26, 2021
Conquered land, and it feels good pic.twitter.com/V9sSO2bkCB— King Homer (@Zacha165) November 26, 2021
The turkey was delicious, I must say pic.twitter.com/otIQQYwofj— Manlet Thorin (@ManletThorin) November 26, 2021
mmmm i love turkey pic.twitter.com/PEQZcZ0lEp— 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐘 ☭⃠ (@thytoxicwaltz) November 26, 2021
November 26, 2021
I take it you're anti-immigration then? pic.twitter.com/WgJ5XF80DO— Joker (@RudeWhatBurhg) November 26, 2021
BLM just pissed they’ve never had their Dad at Thanksgiving dinner.— SafetyMan (@Fatherof5TX) November 26, 2021