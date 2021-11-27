Burkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO
14:17 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 27.11.2021)
© REUTERS / STRINGERGendarmerie members stand amidst smoke, during a protest calling for the resignation of Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore and for the departure of French forces that patrol the country, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of protesters in the capital early Saturday, media reported.
The Burkinese took to the streets of Ouagadougou to protest the government's public policies, according to the Burkina24 news outlet. The protesters failed to get to the Square of Nation which was designed as a venue for the manifestation, as the main entrances were guarded by police and gendarmerie.
The moment myself and a group of other journalists were hit with tear gas covering protests in Ouagadougou earlier today. #BurkinaFaso pic.twitter.com/b02GEY3HiK— Henry Wilkins (@Henry_Wilkins) November 27, 2021
local security officials dispersed the crowd gathered at the initiative of the Coalition of African Patriots of Burkina Faso with tear gas. The French Foreign Ministry calls such actions and sentiments incited by some "manipulators" pic.twitter.com/hBetuWjnCb— Cyber_Viper☢️ (@Kaala_Nag) November 27, 2021
VIDEO: 🇧🇫 Police in Burkina Faso fire tear gas to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters in the centre of Ouagadougou pic.twitter.com/b2E05VLJZ2— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 27, 2021
As more and more people were joining the rally, the situation was getting tense, and at 09:05 a.m. (09:05 GMT), police fired tear gas. Demonstrators ran away from the site and threw rocks at police officers, Burkina24 said.