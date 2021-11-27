Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/burkina-faso-police-fire-tear-gas-against-protesters-in-capital---video-1091071338.html
Burkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO
Burkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of protesters in the capital early Saturday, media reported. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T14:17+0000
2021-11-27T16:18+0000
africa
burkina faso
protest
tear gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091071313_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f8f5f8a6ec44314b50f369dbe0136997.jpg
The Burkinese took to the streets of Ouagadougou to protest the government's public policies, according to the Burkina24 news outlet. The protesters failed to get to the Square of Nation which was designed as a venue for the manifestation, as the main entrances were guarded by police and gendarmerie.As more and more people were joining the rally, the situation was getting tense, and at 09:05 a.m. (09:05 GMT), police fired tear gas. Demonstrators ran away from the site and threw rocks at police officers, Burkina24 said.
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091071313_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_4e93878c1806f422deb41f6e30a0d1d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, burkina faso, protest, tear gas

Burkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO

14:17 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 27.11.2021)
© REUTERS / STRINGERGendarmerie members stand amidst smoke, during a protest calling for the resignation of Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore and for the departure of French forces that patrol the country, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Gendarmerie members stand amidst smoke, during a protest calling for the resignation of Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore and for the departure of French forces that patrol the country, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of protesters in the capital early Saturday, media reported.
The Burkinese took to the streets of Ouagadougou to protest the government's public policies, according to the Burkina24 news outlet. The protesters failed to get to the Square of Nation which was designed as a venue for the manifestation, as the main entrances were guarded by police and gendarmerie.
As more and more people were joining the rally, the situation was getting tense, and at 09:05 a.m. (09:05 GMT), police fired tear gas. Demonstrators ran away from the site and threw rocks at police officers, Burkina24 said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:48 GMTBoris Johnson Lays Out UK Response to COVID-19 Omicron Variant
16:28 GMTBiden Reminded of Attack on Trump for African Travel Ban He Now Emulates
16:21 GMTGamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022
15:54 GMTRussian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Makes European Solar Probe's Planetary Flyby More Risky, ESA Says
15:46 GMTMedia Reveals Contents of Safe Holding Secret Documents of UK Royal Family
15:35 GMTRussia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project, Envoy in Vienna Says
15:17 GMTSouth African Hotel Chain Boss Warns of 'Fearmongering' Over New COVID-19 Variant
15:09 GMTFrench Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department
14:57 GMTTwo Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch
14:36 GMTUS May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
14:32 GMTFrench Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
14:17 GMTBurkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO
14:17 GMT'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
14:12 GMTGrounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue
13:59 GMTPolice Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid
13:49 GMTHealth Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
13:42 GMTMassive Asteroid Stronger Than a Nuclear Bomb Will Swoosh Past Earth in Late December, Report Says
13:28 GMTIndian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
13:11 GMTUK May Expand Red Travel List as Labour Wants Gov't 'to Bolster Defences' Due to New COVID Strain
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia