We’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship
The musician has posted the images again, but put heart emojis on her bosom to make sure that they are not removed by Instagram.
Madonna has also posted a lengthy statement in which she criticised the social media platform for double standards.
"I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized", the singer wrote.
"The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock!" she went on.
What is wrong with her? Why is she posting smut like that ? And she wonders why it was removed 🤦🏼♀️— Beckie Osman #takebackBritain (@BeckieOsman) November 26, 2021
gross— The Daily Sneed™ 🕗 (@Tr00peRR) November 26, 2021
...others backed Madonna and expressed bewielderness over Instagram's action.
They gonna take off— GenevieveZzyzyx (@GZzyzyx) November 26, 2021
all the other nipples too? 🤷🏻♀️
Nipples are normal!
Isn't nipple part of women's anatomy.. ?? Women should get together and have a go at Instagram.— Cancel,Cancel culture! (@N_K_R51) November 26, 2021
Some users even came up with slogans to support Madonna.
Many users thanked Instagram for "shielding" them from Madonna's nude photos, while other
netizens noted that over the past decades Madonna has more than once exposed her private parts.
@InstagramComms speak for all of us when we say no one wants to see @Madonna 's nipples. Thanks Nana Madge but, no thanks all the same.— Captiosus M (@CaptiosusM) November 26, 2021
It’s not like it’s the first time we’ve seen them.— Surviving2021 (@Survivingin2020) November 26, 2021
Many users voiced doubt that the individual on photos is Madonna and accused the singer of photoshopping the images.
Forget the nipple is that really Madonna ??— Robert N (@bobathome45) November 26, 2021
Why worry about the nipple when nothing in the photo looks real anyway?lol— Stephen Greenyer (@JBTSpodcast_) November 26, 2021
Still others honed their sense of humour.
Instagram NIPPED it in the Bud 😉— Amun Ra (@KevinMcVann) November 26, 2021
Instagram: Please dont photoshop your pictures gan-gan! pic.twitter.com/1KTPWT9N7J— stewpot 🇬🇧 (@stwpt) November 26, 2021
Last year, Instagram updated its rules on nudity allowing pictures of women holding their breasts with hands to be posted on its platform. Nudity is banned on Instagram with the exception for photos, which are posted for health reasons, such as post-mastectomy scarring or women breastfeeding.
Earlier this year, Instagram found itself in hot water after it deleted an official film poster for the latest movie made by renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodovar. The poster showed a lactating nipple. The social media platform has issued an apology and said that in certain situations it would allow pictures of nudity when there is "clear artistic context".