https://sputniknews.com/20211126/weve-seen-your-nipples-madonna-causes-stir-on-social-media-after-accusing-instagram-of-censorship-1091050266.html

We’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship

We’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship

Over the course of her career, the seven-time winner of the Grammy Awards has repeatedly pushed boundaries with her revealing outfits as well as her songs in... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T17:52+0000

2021-11-26T17:52+0000

2021-11-26T17:52+0000

madonna

viral

nudity

double standards

instagram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/44/1079474495_0:62:3000:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_c40923d4d4128833855edbede7cbde2c.jpg

Singer Madonna has caused a stir on social media after she accused Instagram of censorship. The 63-year-old posted a series of pictures of herself with several showing Madonna laying in bed with her nipple exposed. The pop star claims the social media platform has deleted her post, because it violated its rules on nudity.The musician has posted the images again, but put heart emojis on her bosom to make sure that they are not removed by Instagram. Madonna has also posted a lengthy statement in which she criticised the social media platform for double standards.Madonna captioned the post with a hashtag #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace. The singer’s post sparked a torrent of comments on social media with users being divided on the issue. While some netizens found the photos indecent…...others backed Madonna and expressed bewielderness over Instagram's action.Some users even came up with slogans to support Madonna.Many users thanked Instagram for "shielding" them from Madonna's nude photos, while othernetizens noted that over the past decades Madonna has more than once exposed her private parts.Many users voiced doubt that the individual on photos is Madonna and accused the singer of photoshopping the images.Still others honed their sense of humour.Last year, Instagram updated its rules on nudity allowing pictures of women holding their breasts with hands to be posted on its platform. Nudity is banned on Instagram with the exception for photos, which are posted for health reasons, such as post-mastectomy scarring or women breastfeeding. Earlier this year, Instagram found itself in hot water after it deleted an official film poster for the latest movie made by renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodovar. The poster showed a lactating nipple. The social media platform has issued an apology and said that in certain situations it would allow pictures of nudity when there is "clear artistic context".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

madonna, viral, nudity, double standards, instagram