We’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship
We’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship
Over the course of her career, the seven-time winner of the Grammy Awards has repeatedly pushed boundaries with her revealing outfits as well as her songs in...
Singer Madonna has caused a stir on social media after she accused Instagram of censorship. The 63-year-old posted a series of pictures of herself with several showing Madonna laying in bed with her nipple exposed. The pop star claims the social media platform has deleted her post, because it violated its rules on nudity.The musician has posted the images again, but put heart emojis on her bosom to make sure that they are not removed by Instagram. Madonna has also posted a lengthy statement in which she criticised the social media platform for double standards.Madonna captioned the post with a hashtag #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace. The singer’s post sparked a torrent of comments on social media with users being divided on the issue. While some netizens found the photos indecent…...others backed Madonna and expressed bewielderness over Instagram's action.Some users even came up with slogans to support Madonna.Many users thanked Instagram for "shielding" them from Madonna's nude photos, while othernetizens noted that over the past decades Madonna has more than once exposed her private parts.Many users voiced doubt that the individual on photos is Madonna and accused the singer of photoshopping the images.Still others honed their sense of humour.Last year, Instagram updated its rules on nudity allowing pictures of women holding their breasts with hands to be posted on its platform. Nudity is banned on Instagram with the exception for photos, which are posted for health reasons, such as post-mastectomy scarring or women breastfeeding. Earlier this year, Instagram found itself in hot water after it deleted an official film poster for the latest movie made by renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodovar. The poster showed a lactating nipple. The social media platform has issued an apology and said that in certain situations it would allow pictures of nudity when there is "clear artistic context".
madonna, viral, nudity, double standards, instagram

We’ve Seen Your Nipples: Madonna Causes Stir on Social Media After Accusing Instagram of Censorship

17:52 GMT 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / John ShearerПевица Мадонна выступает на 57-й ежегодной премии Грэмми в Лос-Анджелесе, США, 2015 год
Певица Мадонна выступает на 57-й ежегодной премии Грэмми в Лос-Анджелесе, США, 2015 год - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / John Shearer
Max Gorbachev
Over the course of her career, the seven-time winner of the Grammy Awards has repeatedly pushed boundaries with her revealing outfits as well as her songs in which she explored such topics as sexuality and sexual freedom.
Singer Madonna has caused a stir on social media after she accused Instagram of censorship. The 63-year-old posted a series of pictures of herself with several showing Madonna laying in bed with her nipple exposed. The pop star claims the social media platform has deleted her post, because it violated its rules on nudity.

The musician has posted the images again, but put heart emojis on her bosom to make sure that they are not removed by Instagram.

Madonna has also posted a lengthy statement in which she criticised the social media platform for double standards.

"I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized", the singer wrote.

"The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock!" she went on.

Madonna captioned the post with a hashtag #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace. The singer’s post sparked a torrent of comments on social media with users being divided on the issue. While some netizens found the photos indecent…




...others backed Madonna and expressed bewielderness over Instagram's action.



Some users even came up with slogans to support Madonna.



Many users thanked Instagram for "shielding" them from Madonna's nude photos, while other
netizens noted that over the past decades Madonna has more than once exposed her private parts.


Many users voiced doubt that the individual on photos is Madonna and accused the singer of photoshopping the images.



Still others honed their sense of humour.



Last year, Instagram updated its rules on nudity allowing pictures of women holding their breasts with hands to be posted on its platform. Nudity is banned on Instagram with the exception for photos, which are posted for health reasons, such as post-mastectomy scarring or women breastfeeding.

Earlier this year, Instagram found itself in hot water after it deleted an official film poster for the latest movie made by renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodovar. The poster showed a lactating nipple. The social media platform has issued an apology and said that in certain situations it would allow pictures of nudity when there is "clear artistic context".
