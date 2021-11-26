https://sputniknews.com/20211126/shots-prompt-lockdown-at-north-carolina-mall-reports-say-1091054413.html

Videos: Shots Prompt Lockdown at North Carolina Mall, Reports Say

Police reportedly arrived on the scene in the afternoon, after locals posted on social media about gunshots fired/sheltering in place. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, has been put on lockdown, allegedly due to shots fired on the premises, local reporters shared via Twitter on Friday.Police confirmed that at least one person was shot in the incident, an ABC correspodent tweeted.Shoppers were reportedly escorted out of the mall by police officers and it is closed down for the rest of the day.According to footage shared online, shoppers were seen running and screaming in panic.The mall was apparently packed with shoppers, as it is Black Friday.

