Videos: Shots Prompt Lockdown at North Carolina Mall, Reports Say

Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, has been put on lockdown, allegedly due to shots fired on the premises, local reporters shared via Twitter on Friday.Police confirmed that at least one person was shot in the incident, an ABC correspodent tweeted.Shoppers were reportedly escorted out of the mall by police officers and it is closed down for the rest of the day.According to footage shared online, shoppers were seen running and screaming in panic.The mall was apparently packed with shoppers, as it is Black Friday.
HAPPENING NOW: We are leaving the store being escorted by officers in a single file line. Southpoint Mall in Durham, NC is now closed for the rest of #BlackFriday. Unfortunate situation on one of the busiest days of the year for shopping. pic.twitter.com/wM98Ii2TQX
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emerging reports of shots fired at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina#Durham l #NC Unconfirmed reports indicate shots have been fired inside the mall, possibly near the food court. Mall lockdown protocol has now been initiated. Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/l3QqYBF8JY