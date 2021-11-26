Registration was successful!
GoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User
GoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User
The fundraising firm earlier underwent severe backlash after it deleted financial campaigns launched for Kyle Rittenhouse, who at the time was facing charges... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
Popular fundraising platform GoFundMe recently deleted a campaign that sought to collect donations to cover the $5 million bail set for Darrell Brooks, who is currently facing intentional homicide charges over the fatal Waukesha Christmas parade attack.The funding platform removed the account on Wednesday and explained that the measure was taken because the campaign was in violation of company policy which stipulates that money cannot be raised for those suspected of violent crimes.In addition to taking down the funding campaign, the firm also banned the user who launched the effort.It's unclear if the financial effort managed to collect any donations while the campaign was briefly active.The since-deleted post was activated by user James Norton, who claimed in the campaign bio that they "personally" knew Brooks."Clearly there is more to the story the media is not telling us and I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another Black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial."Brooks is presently facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth such charge after a child succumbed to injuries sustained during the parade attack.
GoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User

02:10 GMT 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE DE SISTI/USA TODAY NETWORKPolice investigate after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade, leaving multiple people injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 21, 2021.
Gaby Arancibia
The fundraising firm earlier underwent severe backlash after it deleted financial campaigns launched for Kyle Rittenhouse, who at the time was facing charges for killing two men and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The explanation given at the time indicated a violation of its terms of service.
Popular fundraising platform GoFundMe recently deleted a campaign that sought to collect donations to cover the $5 million bail set for Darrell Brooks, who is currently facing intentional homicide charges over the fatal Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
The funding platform removed the account on Wednesday and explained that the measure was taken because the campaign was in violation of company policy which stipulates that money cannot be raised for those suspected of violent crimes.
In addition to taking down the funding campaign, the firm also banned the user who launched the effort.
"Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously," a GoFundMe spokesperson told Fox Business. "Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in any investigations they deem necessary."
It's unclear if the financial effort managed to collect any donations while the campaign was briefly active.
The since-deleted post was activated by user James Norton, who claimed in the campaign bio that they "personally" knew Brooks.

"As someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with," the post stated.

"Clearly there is more to the story the media is not telling us and I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another Black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial."
Brooks is presently facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth such charge after a child succumbed to injuries sustained during the parade attack.
