https://sputniknews.com/20211126/gofundme-drops-campaign-launched-for-waukesha-parade-suspect-bans-user-1091028049.html

GoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User

GoFundMe Drops Campaign Launched for Waukesha Parade Suspect, Bans User

The fundraising firm earlier underwent severe backlash after it deleted financial campaigns launched for Kyle Rittenhouse, who at the time was facing charges... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T02:10+0000

2021-11-26T02:10+0000

2021-11-26T02:06+0000

wisconsin

attack

parade

gofundme

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090911915_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1c7857cb71b4fe837fc30361cda7200.jpg

Popular fundraising platform GoFundMe recently deleted a campaign that sought to collect donations to cover the $5 million bail set for Darrell Brooks, who is currently facing intentional homicide charges over the fatal Waukesha Christmas parade attack.The funding platform removed the account on Wednesday and explained that the measure was taken because the campaign was in violation of company policy which stipulates that money cannot be raised for those suspected of violent crimes.In addition to taking down the funding campaign, the firm also banned the user who launched the effort.It's unclear if the financial effort managed to collect any donations while the campaign was briefly active.The since-deleted post was activated by user James Norton, who claimed in the campaign bio that they "personally" knew Brooks."Clearly there is more to the story the media is not telling us and I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another Black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial."Brooks is presently facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth such charge after a child succumbed to injuries sustained during the parade attack.

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/footage-of-waukesha-tragedy-suspects-arrest-revealed-by-media-1090966083.html

wisconsin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

wisconsin, attack, parade, gofundme