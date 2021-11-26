https://sputniknews.com/20211126/extinction-rebellion-blocks-amazon-depots-in-parts-of-uk-on-black-friday-prompting-travel-chaos-1091039294.html

Extinction Rebellion Blocks Amazon Depots in Parts of UK on Black Friday Prompting Travel Chaos

Earlier on Friday, 20 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators blocked Britain's largest Amazon warehouse in the town of Dunfermline in Scotland. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

Activists from the global environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) are blockading Amazon depots in parts of the UK in an attempt to disrupt at least 50% of the e-commerce giant's UK Black Friday deliveries.The activists argued they are "taking a stand against Amazon's exploitation of people, animal, and the planet", adding in a tweet that they have blockaded the company's 13 fulfillment centres, "stopping lorries from going in or out".The blocking of Amazon warehouses took place in Manchester and Bristol, as well as Tilbury, Essex, and Dartford in Kent, causing severe disruption for drivers in these areas. In a protest rally in the city of Bradford, XR demonstrators carried a banner reading: "Black Friday exploits people and planet".The spokesperson accused Amazon of continuing "to lobby the US government to fight against climate legislation while telling the public they are committed to green initiatives".With company bosses promising in 2019 to hit net-zero by 2040, XR activists argue that there is "no evidence for how that will be achieved and the pledge does not include Amazon's supply chain".Black Friday is believed to be the online shopping giant's busiest operating day of the year, when prices for thousands of products is significantly reduced and millions of online shoppers visit the Amazon website in a bid to buy TV sets, Alexa devices, game consoles, and smartphones, among other products.

