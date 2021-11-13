https://sputniknews.com/20211113/extinction-rebellion-activists-disrupt-lord-mayor-shows-in-london-squabble-with-police---video-1090712724.html

Extinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video

Extinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video

The Lord Mayor's Show is a colourful and joyous London tradition that dates back to the early 13th century, when a parade would accompany the newly-appointed... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-13T16:51+0000

2021-11-13T16:51+0000

2021-11-13T17:32+0000

climate change

extinction rebellion (xr)

uk

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090712925_0:247:3070:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_78921d7cc4f4e882445ca11a5c9499a6.jpg

Extinction Rebellion activists appeared to hijack the Lord Mayor's Show in London on Saturday, protesting the results of the COP26 climate convention, which they deemed to be a "catastrophic failure". The City of London Police Department announced that "a number of arrests" were made after the activists marched through the city streets that were engulfed by a cheerful parade and clashed with some officers.Videos of the incidents emerged on social media, showing the protestors carrying some disturbing climate change-related installations around, holding posters saying "COP26 has failed" and squabbling with police officers.One of the videos showed a group of protestors blocking the road and being tackled by law enforcement.According to the Extinction Rebellion activists, "inaction from world leaders is nothing short of a crime against humanity", with the COP26 summit wrapping up a day ago.COP26, also known as the UN Climate Change Conference, assembled world leaders in Glasgow so they could come up with a pathway to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement - a climate accord envisaging carbon neutrality and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.However, even though world leaders did discuss thorny issues like phasing out coal, ending subsidies for fossil fuel, and climate finance, the summit also received backlash from eco-activists. Among those who were left unsatisfied by the politicians' climate efforts was Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg. She made headlines after blasting world leaders and their COP26 aspirations with some sassy language, saying that the efforts they are taking are not enough.The disrupted Lord Mayor's Show in London became one of the latest expressions of discontent over the outcome of the climate summit. Notably, the annual parade, which dates back to the early 13th century, was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since 1852 due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

gehard walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which leads to Liver cirrhosis. I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 . He has herbal re 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

climate change, extinction rebellion (xr), uk, cop26