https://sputniknews.com/20211126/as-syria-welcomed-back-into-arab-fold-local-analyst-says-itll-help-nation-financially-1091029088.html

As Syria Welcomed Back Into Arab Fold, Local Analyst Says It'll Help Nation Financially

As Syria Welcomed Back Into Arab Fold, Local Analyst Says It'll Help Nation Financially

The damage from the Syrian civil war that erupted in 2011 is estimated to be around $1.2 trillion. The crisis has hurt the country's economy and trade, but a... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T06:47+0000

2021-11-26T06:47+0000

2021-11-26T07:13+0000

syria

middle east

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104538/57/1045385707_0:295:5436:3353_1920x0_80_0_0_882b4b5e0c2cf79e36b15c64c74ce05c.jpg

Syria, a country that has been at war since 2011, is likely to be represented at the next Arab League summit, expected to take place in Algeria in March.This follows attempts by Algeria and Egypt to bring Syria back into the Arab fold, and after rapprochement efforts made by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and, more recently, the United Arab Emirates, whose Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the war-torn country at the beginning of this month.Relations between Syria and a number of Arab soured after the eruption of the Arab Spring in 2011, with Damascus cracking down on protesters. Now, it seems a new chapter in these ties is being written.New Geopolitical MapShadi Ahmed, a Damascus-based political analyst, says the recent mending of fences is connected to several factors.The second reason is the new geopolitical map of the region, and the desire to weaken Turkey.Yet, the resumption of ties is aimed at weakening yet another player - Iran.Since 2011, when mass protests against the government of President Bashar Assad erupted, Iran has been on the side of the authorities in Damascus, providing it with financial support, military training, and equipment.Reports have also indicated that Tehran has deployed thousands of militants from the Iran-aligned Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and they have been fighting on the side of Assad.The Gulf states, primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have been staunch opponents of Iran for years, and they have been eyeing the rapid entrenchment of the Islamic Republic in Syria with concern.Now, they see an opportunity to change the path Damascus has been on and tilt the scales in their favour. But Ahmed says the Gulf will not be able to break the bond between Iran and Syria.Damascus, however, also needs the support of the Gulf and other Arab nations. Ten years of war have shattered the nation, with reports suggesting the damage from the hostilities is now in the area of $1.2 trillion.Trade between Syria and a number of Arab states has decreased significantly, while money transfers have been banned.Mending TiesThe UAE has already vowed to invest money in Syria and strengthen its cooperation with Damascus. The Syrian government has also improved ties with Oman, Kuwait, and Jordan, whereas relations with Iraq and Egypt have remained relatively strong dispute hiccups.

TruePatriot First on the agenda is the booting the zionists out of Palestine. 1

Hess What "civil war"? Only terrorists apologists call it civil war. The war on Syria is an international terrorism perpetuated by terrorists recruited, financed and armed by the US, Israel and their Zionist vassals. 0

2

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

syria, middle east, israel