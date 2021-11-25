Registration was successful!
WikiLeaks Founder Assange, Fiancee Register for Marriage in Belmarsh Prison
WikiLeaks Founder Assange, Fiancee Register for Marriage in Belmarsh Prison

15:00 GMT 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Aaron Chown
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his partner Stella Moris have registered their intention to hold a wedding in the Belmarsh prison in London, where he is awaiting a legal decision on extradition requested by the US.
Moris took to Twitter to share the news with the public.
The date for the ceremony remains unclear as it depends on the authorities, she added after visiting Assange in jail on Wednesday.
The couple have been engaged for five years and have two children together. They were allowed to get married in jail in mid-November after filing a lawsuit against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Belmarsh prison governor for obstructing their marriage.
Photo of Julian Assange attached to the statue of Joan of Arc in Toulouse, France - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
Assange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
15 November, 23:02 GMT
Assange was arrested in London on 11 April 2019 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. He took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.
Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison.
