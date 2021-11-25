https://sputniknews.com/20211125/china-mulls-teaming-up-with-iran-to-resist-interference-in-internal-affairs-1091007598.html

China Mulls Teaming Up With Iran to Resist Interference in Internal Affairs

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China stands ready to work with Iran to push back at the policy of unilateral actions and uphold the principle of non-interference in... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

The conversation between the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries took place on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.He added that Beijing has no intention to impose its own development model, but hopes to set an example for Iran, seeking to accelerate the country's development and at the same time maintain its independence.Wang noted that China appreciates Iran's support for the global development initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.During the conversation, the ministers also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear deal and the negotiations for the removal of the US sanctions against Tehran.Abdollahian, in turn, stressed that Iran highly appreciates the constructive role that China plays in the resumption of the negotiations in Vienna.In addition, the ministers agreed to cooperate in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming its consequences. Wang said that the Chinese authorities will transfer another batch of the COVID-19 vaccines to Iran to express its friendship with the Iranian people.

