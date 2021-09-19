https://sputniknews.com/20210919/irans-president-hails-entry-into-china-russia-led-economic--security-pact-as-diplomatic-success-1089213758.html

Iran’s President Hails Entry Into China, Russia-led Economic & Security Pact as ‘Diplomatic Success’

Iran’s President Hails Entry Into China, Russia-led Economic & Security Pact as ‘Diplomatic Success’

Founded in 2001, The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a political, economic and security partnership which comprises most of the countries of Eurasia. The... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has hailed Iran’s newly won membership in the SCO as a diplomatic achievement, saying that this status would be certain to provide the country with immense new economic opportunities.“The presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran as [a full] member of the SCO creates a strong economic connection for the people of our country, which means connecting Iran to the economic infrastructure of Asia and the sustainable resources resulting from it,” Raisi added, stressing that “connecting to the Asian economic infrastructure is a valuable opportunity for Iran.”Raisi asked the foreign ministry and other relevant ministries to make every effort to set the conditions to fully take advantage of the new opportunities provided by SCO membership.Iran announced Friday that it had accepted the SCO’s invitation to become the organization’s ninth full member, joining China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Iran has expressed an interest in joining the SCO ever since its foundation, but China, which maintained friendly relations with the US at the time, expressed hesitation over the nation’s membership prospects over Tehran’s alleged nuclear programme.The SCO’s members constitute over 20 percent of global GDP and more than 40 percent of Earth’s population. The bloc engages in a range of economic cooperation projects, and has worked to develop a number of other initiatives, including a free trade area, joint banking and proposals to use local currencies instead of dollars for trade. Iran’s annual trade with SCO members amounted to some $28 billion in the period ending March 2021, with China accounting for $18.9 billion of that.Decline of UnilateralismIn addition to economic benefits, Iran hopes to gain other advantages from membership in the SCO. In a speech in Dushanbe on Friday, Raisi suggested that the SCO could become a driving force for resistance to US unilateralism.Raisi emphasized that Iran’s strategic position, bountiful supplies of energy, its human resources and culture could provide “significant stimulus” for transregional projects, including China’s Belt and Road Initiative.Blasting US efforts to “export” terrorism and instability throughout the region – from Afghanistan to Syria, Raisi noted in his speech that Iran “does not consider security to be segregated” and “believes in common security.”In his remarks Saturday, the Iranian president also indicated that Tehran and other countries had made their position clear on the crisis in Afghanistan, with countries agreeing “that the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups in the country that can represent all the good and dear people of Afghanistan should be pursued.”Afghanistan received observer status at the SCO in 2012, but its status in the organization has been called into question following the collapse of the government in Kabul in mid-August amid the chaotic withdrawal of US forces and their allies from the country.Belarus and Mongolia are also SCO, with Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey acting as dialogue partners. In addition to economic, political and cultural matters, the organization is centered around security – namely combating terrorism, separatism, extremism, cyberwarfare, information warfare and transnational crime.

