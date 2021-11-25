https://sputniknews.com/20211125/canada-school-faces-backlash-after-ditching-event-with-ex-daesh-sex-slave-over-islamophobia-fears-1091018331.html

Thousands of Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking minority, were killed or enslaved when Daesh overran northern Iraq in 2014. In her memoir, Nadia Murad describes her... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

A Canadian school has issued apologies after cancelling a book club event featuring Nadia Murad, the Nobel Prize-winner, former Daesh* sex slave, and author of "The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State," reported the Globe and Mail.Helen Fisher, the superintendent at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), had opted to scrub the event scheduled for February, prompted by concerns that it might "foster Islamaphobia.”The autobiography by Murad describes how her family was executed and how she was sold into sexual slavery by Daesh Islamists. She was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her writing.Furthermore, similar treatment was dished out to Canadian criminal defence lawyer Marie Henein who wrote "Nothing But the Truth: A Memoir" – ostensibly because she had acted for CBC broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges.The decision by the superintendent at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has triggered a widespread backlash.Tanya Lee, a Toronto mother and entrepreneur running a book club for teenage girls called "A Room Of Your Own" reportedly sent an email to Fisher with information about Daesh from the BBC and CNN. The woman is said to have added:On the following day, according to Lee, Fisher sent her a copy of the board’s policy on selecting “culturally relevant” reading materials.The TDSB has now conceded that “there appears to have been a misunderstanding, as the equity department does not review and approve books for book clubs.”It also added it would be reviewing the books.Tanya Lee was cited by The Telegraph as saying that the book club event for "A Room Of Your Own Book Club" with Murad would go ahead across Canada in February. "The TDSB has not committed to letting their students attend. This is unfortunate for all involved. A great loss to the students, community, and educators at the TDSB,” Lee added.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

