System for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack

The system for monitoring the assessment of water reserves in Iranian dams was hacked following a cyber attack two weeks ago, the country's state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. "Over the past two weeks, the system related to the collection and assessment of information on water reserves in dams has been completely disabled," the source reportedly said. This comes as protests over drought and an acute shortage of drinking water have been taking place in Iran's central provinces for the past two weeks. Local farmers have been blaming the authorities for the crisis, citing the government's earlier decision to divert the Zayanderud river to the neighbouring Yazd province. The country's president Ebrahim Raisi met with representatives of Isfahan, Yazd, and Semnan provinces on 11 November and promised to resolve the water crisis. Iran is considered to be one of the most water-stressed countries in the world.
