https://sputniknews.com/20211124/system-for-monitoring-water-reserves-in-iranian-dams-reportedly-hit-by-cyberattack-1090993778.html

System for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack

System for Monitoring Water Reserves in Iranian Dams Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack

Earlier this month, Iran saw protests over drought and a shortage of drinking water in Isfahan province. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T16:03+0000

2021-11-24T16:03+0000

2021-11-24T16:04+0000

news

iran

water shortage

cyber

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090993891_0:153:3135:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_b993dc019d09cee6cfafb3bb5c058ae3.jpg

The system for monitoring the assessment of water reserves in Iranian dams was hacked following a cyber attack two weeks ago, the country's state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. "Over the past two weeks, the system related to the collection and assessment of information on water reserves in dams has been completely disabled," the source reportedly said. This comes as protests over drought and an acute shortage of drinking water have been taking place in Iran's central provinces for the past two weeks. Local farmers have been blaming the authorities for the crisis, citing the government's earlier decision to divert the Zayanderud river to the neighbouring Yazd province. The country's president Ebrahim Raisi met with representatives of Isfahan, Yazd, and Semnan provinces on 11 November and promised to resolve the water crisis. Iran is considered to be one of the most water-stressed countries in the world.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, iran, water shortage, cyber