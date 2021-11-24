https://sputniknews.com/20211124/pentagon-announces-creation-of-ufo-task-force-with-unpronouncable-name-1090980690.html
Pentagon Announces Creation of UFO Task Force With 'Unpronouncable' Name
The US Department of Defence on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that would collect and study UFO reports and sightings, with the decision coming shortly after several American lawmakers pointed at the urgency of a bureau that would oversee such investigations.
The newly-announced agency will be named the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronisation Group (AOIMSG).
"The AOIMSG will synchronise efforts across the Department and the broader U.S. government to detect, identify and attribute objects of interests in Special Use Airspace (SUA), and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to the safety of flight and national security", the Pentagon press release said.
The bureau will succeed the US Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which was assembled within the Defense Department in 2020 to pursue the study of UFO sightings. The new agency may face high expectations from UFO enthusiasts, who were frustrated with the previous task force's June 2021 report, self-described as "largely inconclusive".
What the AOIMSG has already faced is the Internet's joy about its name - and about the title of the council that was established to oversee it, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Executive Council (AOIMEXEC).
The extensively named UFO task force was announced shortly after a proposal to create such an entity was rolled out by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
earlier in November. She, however, suggested a shorter name for it, offering the "Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office". But the purpose that she and her co-sponsors outlined for the task force was similar: to look into what could be either evidence of extraterrestrial life or a threat from adversaries.
While it was suggested that ASRO would assemble experts from NASA and intelligence agencies to investigate the UAPs and roll out both classified and unclassified reports on their findings, the roadmap and structure of AOIMSG remain largely unclear. In the press release announcing the task force, Pentagon said it would share additional details about the AOIMSG Director, organisational structure, authorities, and resourcing later.