Newly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day

Newly-elected Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson resigned just hours after she was appointed, after her coalition partner, the Greens, quit the government. "I have told the speaker that I wish to resign as prime minister," Andersson said during a news conference. She added, however, that she was ready to have another try as leader of a single-party government.Earlier this month, Stefan Lofven resigned from the post of prime minister over low public approval ratings. He said the party needed a new leader before next year's elections. In 2014, Andersson assumed the post of finance minister - she’s also the first woman to hold this position.

