Newly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day
Newly-Elected Swedish PM Andersson Resigns on First Day 16:49 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 24.11.2021) Being updated
Earlier in the day, the Swedish parliament voted to appoint Magdalena Andersson as prime minister. She became the first woman in the country's history to take office.
Newly-elected Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson resigned just hours after she was appointed, after her coalition partner, the Greens, quit the government.
"I have told the speaker that I wish to resign as prime minister," Andersson said during a news conference.
She added, however, that she was ready to have another try as leader of a single-party government.
Earlier this month, Stefan Lofven
resigned
from the post of prime minister over low public approval ratings. He said the party needed a new leader before next year's elections.
In 2014, Andersson assumed the post of finance minister - she’s also the first woman to hold this position.