https://sputniknews.com/20211124/new-trump-tower-bar-offers-45-presidential-cocktail-with-side-of-diet-coke-beef-sliders-1090990299.html
donald trump, us, bar, cocktail, trump tower, drinks

New Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders

15:29 GMT 24.11.2021
© Photo : 45wineandwhiskey/instagramWelcome to 45 Wine & Whiskey—an exclusive bar located in Trump Tower
Welcome to 45 Wine & Whiskey—an exclusive bar located in Trump Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© Photo : 45wineandwhiskey/instagram
Daria Bedenko
The Trump Organisation already has an extensive portfolio of cafes, bars, and restaurants scattered across the United States and in other parts of the world.
The newly-opened bar in the Trump Tower is offering a cocktail dedicated to the 45th US President; it's called the "Forty-Five" and costs – you guessed it – $45, while the bar itself is called "45 Wine & Whiskey."
The cocktail is made of Wyoming Whiskey, demerara, and orange bitters and served with a side of "two American beef sliders" and diet coke.
Other cocktails on the menu are also dedicated to Trump's White House tenure: "The DON"; "The West Wing"; "Rose Garden"; "The FLOTUS," and an apparent nod to the ex-president's Florida residence, "The Mar-a-Lago Spritzer."

"We welcome you to 45 Wine & Whiskey – a bar located in Trump Tower, featuring handcrafted cocktails and iconic photos and memorabilia celebrating our very own, 45th President," reads the description of the bar on its website and Instagram page.

As shown on the bar's Instagram page, it's decorated with photos of Trump taken throughout his presidency.
Aside from hospitality, Trump is also dipping into the world of publishing. He's printed a coffee-table book packed with a collection of photos of his presidency titled "Our Journey Together." While the regular version of the book will cost $75, it's possible to snap one signed by Trump himself for $230.
