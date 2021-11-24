https://sputniknews.com/20211124/netizens-mock-pakistani-minister-for-confusing-garlic-for-ginger-during-press-conference-1090985964.html

Netizens Mock Pakistani Minister For Confusing Garlic for Ginger During Press Conference

A couple of months ago, a Pakistani minister from the province of Punjab, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, found himself the butt of netizens' jokes when he opted to... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

Netizens are mocking Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry after the video of a press conference in which he made a silly slip of the tongue went viral.During the get-together earlier this week, while Chaudhry was talking about the price of onions and garlic, he confused the latter for ginger.During the conference, Chaudhry said, “Garlic is adrak (ginger)." A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. It was also shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on Tuesday and has more than 224,000 views so far.Despite his advisers trying to prompt him that garlic is "lehsun" in Hindi, the Pakistani minister said, “garlic is adrak”.The Hindi and Urdu languages developed originally from Khari Boli, a dialect of the region around Delhi. These languages are extremely similar as they have the same grammatical structure and at the beginning stage share about 70 to 80 percent of the vocabulary.The viral video has triggered a riot of laughter on social media. Whereas some said it was “human error", others pulled no punches in the comments section.

