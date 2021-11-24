https://sputniknews.com/20211124/natos-increased-activities-forces-moscow-to-build-up-non-nuclear-deterrence-shoigu-says-1090983546.html

NATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The growing NATO activity near the Russian borders dictates the need to maintain the combat readiness of nuclear forces, increase the... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

world

sergei shoigu

nato

"The difficult military-political situation in the world and the increased activity of NATO countries near the Russian borders dictate the need for further qualitative development of the Armed Forces," Shoigu said.Among the priorities for the development of the Armed Forces, Shoigu named increasing their combat effectiveness, maintaining the combat readiness of nuclear forces and strengthening the potential of non-nuclear deterrent forces.Earlier, Shoigu noted that Russia has recorded a significant increase in the activity of US bombers near the country's eastern borders, with about 30 sorties detected this month. In 2019, there were only three such flights, Shoigu said.

world, sergei shoigu, nato