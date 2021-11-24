Registration was successful!
NATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says
NATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says
"The difficult military-political situation in the world and the increased activity of NATO countries near the Russian borders dictate the need for further qualitative development of the Armed Forces," Shoigu said.Among the priorities for the development of the Armed Forces, Shoigu named increasing their combat effectiveness, maintaining the combat readiness of nuclear forces and strengthening the potential of non-nuclear deterrent forces.Earlier, Shoigu noted that Russia has recorded a significant increase in the activity of US bombers near the country's eastern borders, with about 30 sorties detected this month. In 2019, there were only three such flights, Shoigu said.
NATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says

10:42 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 24.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The growing NATO activity near the Russian borders dictates the need to maintain the combat readiness of nuclear forces, increase the potential of non-nuclear deterrent forces, including equipping with precision weapons and effective means of destruction, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"The difficult military-political situation in the world and the increased activity of NATO countries near the Russian borders dictate the need for further qualitative development of the Armed Forces," Shoigu said.
Among the priorities for the development of the Armed Forces, Shoigu named increasing their combat effectiveness, maintaining the combat readiness of nuclear forces and strengthening the potential of non-nuclear deterrent forces.
Earlier, Shoigu noted that Russia has recorded a significant increase in the activity of US bombers near the country's eastern borders, with about 30 sorties detected this month.
In 2019, there were only three such flights, Shoigu said.
