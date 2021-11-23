https://sputniknews.com/20211123/nato-war-games-near-russian-border-maduros-party-wins-big-in-venezuela-1090941036.html

NATO War Games Near Russian Border; Maduro's Party Wins Big in Venezuela

Opposition parties participated in the latest round of elections in Venezuela as President Maduro's popular ruling party appears headed for another sweeping... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

NATO War Games Near Russian Border; Maduro's Party Wins Big In Venezuela Opposition parties participated in the latest round of elections in Venezuela as President Maduro's popular ruling party appears headed for another sweeping victory.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Tensions are mounting as NATO forces increase their provocations on the Russian border. Also, the Pentagon is asking Russia to explain the movements of troops on Russian soil, and fearful experts are calling for dialogue to avoid an accidental war with Russia.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Opposition parties participated in the latest round of elections in Venezuela as President Maduro's popular ruling party appears headed for another sweeping victory. Also, Nicaragua is leaving the OAS due to countless instances of election interference and US-sponsored regime change attacks in the Global South.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss unemployment. Bruce Bossardy has written an interesting article in which he argues that the metrics used to calculate employment statistics in the United States are flawed and intentionally misleading. He also posits that the issue of job quality is ignored, even though it is critical to understand the problems experienced by the working class.Max Rameau, Haitian-born political theorist, author and organizer with Pan-African Community Action, joins us to discuss Haiti. We discuss the resignation of the US envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote. On its face, Foote's resignation and subsequent statements about US interference appear to be positive acts that move the impoverished nation closer to independence. However, our guest's deeper dive reveals a more sinister version of this seemingly positive event.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the Middle East. In his latest round of boisterous and aggressive speeches, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin continued with the debunked claim that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons and that the US will stop them at all costs. Indicating that military action is possible, Austin stated that “if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure.”Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita of Law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery case. She has a new article in which she discusses the Arbery murder case in detail. Marjorie argues that the defendants are using arguments that hearken back to the legacy of slave patrols in pre-Civil War America.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Grayzone has exposed new files that demonstrate the Australian government's knowledge and complicity in the persecution of Julian Assange. The files show that Canberra was aware of the CIA plot to kidnap and kill Assange.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss censorship. Rainer Shea has written a brilliant article in which he argues that the US's supposed war against "foreign meddling and misinformation" is really a thinly veiled attempt to quell the inevitable uprisings by the ever-growing groups of marginalized people inside of its borders.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

